NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is never one to shy away from an opportunity to speak about the Texas A&M Football program under his leadership, as the team is officially two weeks away from their season opener on Sept. 3rd against Sam Houston State. In a recent sitdown interview with Chris Low, senior writer at ESPN, Fisher briefly expressed confidence going into the 2022 season, while asked in depth about the current status of his relationship with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, referring back to their early May spat after Saban accused Fisher of “buying” his 2022 recruiting class. “We’re talented and...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO