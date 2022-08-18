Woman accuses Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officer of sexual misconduct

GENEVA, Ala ( WDHN ) — An officer with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was arrested in Geneva and charged with sexual misconduct.

Scotty Ballard, 52, of Andalusia, turned himself into the Geneva Police Department after a warrant was served for his arrest. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, the victim of the misconduct filed a report against Ballard, after which a third-party warrant was issued.

The charges resulted in a Class A misdemeanor of sexual misconduct. Ballard reportedly turned himself in and has since been released on bond.

ALEA did not issue a press release and deferred to the Geneva Police Department.

Ballard was already out on bond after being arrested in 2020 following a Covington County Grand Jury indictment for second-degree assault charges. Ballard reportedly struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 55 in Covington County.

