Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
scoopotp.com
The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb
North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Bank of America awards $1.2 million in grants to Atlanta nonprofits
Bank of America has announced it is granting more than $1.2 million to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to “help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families,” a press release stated. The grants are intended for workforce development and education “to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.”
saportareport.com
Nabisco factory project will be all-industrial; historic ‘relics’ to go to Georgia Tech
As Southwest Atlanta’s historic Nabisco factory comes down, community and historic preservation groups are nearing some small victories in the emerging redevelopment plan — though smaller than they originally hoped. Prologis, the logistics company remaking the 32-acre site at 1400 Murphy Ave. for a 2024 opening, says the...
carvdnstone.com
Atlanta BeltLine is Hosting A Block Party on August 20 to Bring Awareness to New Businesses in Pilot Program
Six businesses were selected for the Atlanta BeltLine MarketPlace pilot program. The businesses will receive affordable commercial spaces with storefronts. The pilot program includes Black-owned businesses, veterans, families and members of the LGBTQ+ community: Cococakes by Coco; Good As Burgers; Grady Baby Company & Apparel ; Not As Famous Cookie Company; PinkPothos and Urban Grind.
Looking for a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans Sept 6. hiring event
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire part-time event and game day team members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The goal is to hire caring and enthusiastic people who are passionate about service and want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
atlantaonthecheap.com
The 2022 Summer Shade Festival returns to Atlanta’s Grant Park!
It’s almost time for the 20th annual Grant Park Summer Shade Festival! This popular festival takes place on Saturday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28th, 2022, in Grant Park. As always, festival admission is FREE. All entertainment is free as well, and you can see the concert schedule below.
College Park breaks ground on new pedestrian bridge and trail
ATLANTA — The City of College Park had a ground-breaking ceremony to commence construction on the recently awarded Gateway Pedestrian Bridge and Trail project. Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship had the honor of helping the City of College Park kick off the major project on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
nationalblackguide.com
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
AccessAtlanta
How to spend a day at The Battery Atlanta
Home to the Atlanta Braves (Truist Park), The Battery is a hotspot that brings together fans, locals and visitors from all over. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, this sports and entertainment destination offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. If you’re coming with friends or the whole family, there is certainly something to please everyone.
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A congregation in Conyers is left with ashes after a devastating fire on Friday evening. Excel Church Worldwide posted multiple pictures on their Facebook page showing the remnants of the fire. Emergency crews responded to 1151 Flat Shoals Road in Conyers with the church full of...
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
