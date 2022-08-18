Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Chef's long-awaited burger grill fires up this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news. This roundup of...
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 must-try restaurants for August
The August edition of Where to Eat is mostly about new places including one from California doing spicy chicken sandwiches and one that cleverly combines Mediterranean food with a Texas touch. There's also sushi in Southlake and lemonade on West 7th. Last but not least, a longtime Mexican restaurant re-opens after closing due to a family medical emergency. Time to go get some enchiladas.
Omni Fort Worth Hotel wrangles famous names for new cowboy-themed suites
Things are abuzz at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, which has executed a $10 million renovation — resulting in 22 new one-of-a-kind Western-themed suites which the Omni has developed the decor in partnership with three iconic Western brands: M.L. Leddy’s, Resistol, and Wrangler. According...
Enchant, 'world's largest' holiday lights spectacular, powers back up in North Texas for 2022
Dallas-Fort Worth will shine bright through the 2022 holiday season with the return of Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that's been dazzling DFW at various locations — on and off — since 2017. For the second year in a row, Dallas' Fair Park will be the setting...
Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news includes some cool openings that have been in the works for a while, plus a few tasty new dishes and an enticing new beer. Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:. Jon's Grille is the much-anticipated burgers & BBQ restaurant opening in...
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
It’s a week full of celebrations, from the grand opening of a new dumpling destination to the tapping of two new Texas bourbons. A new bubbly bar will also debut this week, and there’s even a party to pay homage to the all-important honeybee. As summer vacations start to wane, wine dinners are starting to fill the calendar, too.
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into North Texas for holidays
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the...
ICE! holiday sensation returns to Gaylord Texan Grapevine after 2-year freeze out
One of the most popular holiday traditions in all of Dallas-Fort Worth is finally making its post-pandemic return: ICE! returns to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan Resort for the 2022 holiday season. According to an August 17 release, ICE! will run November 11, 2022-January 1, 2023 and will have a Polar Express...
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
Distillery and grill in Roanoke fulfills all your eating and drinking needs
The city of Roanoke is home to an ambitious new spot that's a restaurant and distillery in one. Called Anderson Distillery and Grill, it just opened at 400 S. Oak St., right by Roanoke City Hall, where it's serving a roster of spirits made in-house, along with cocktails and a menu of bites.
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Fort Worth
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy...
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney
With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County. In the biggest news...
Mansfield business aces the test as 4th fastest-growing company in U.S., Inc. says
As one of the country’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing, Mansfield-based eTrueNorth has witnessed a whirlwind of activity since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. That whirlwind has contributed to explosive growth for the business. Founded in 2013, eTrueNorth ranks fourth on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s...
6 Fort Worth-area bars serving drinks with the trendy fruit of summer 2022
One big trend for summer drinking in Dallas-Fort Worth has been the incorporation of watermelon as a flavor. Watermelon is a perennial summer classic for sure, but in 2022, it seems like everyone's doing some kind of watermelon cocktail, from high-end bars to funky shot joints. What's especially refreshing about...
Kimbell Art Museum celebrates 50th anniversary with a week of free events for Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum is celebrating its milestone 50th birthday this fall, and everyone's invited to the party — even the kids. On October 4, 1972, the Kimbell opened the Louis I. Kahn building to great acclaim. Accordingly, the week of October 4-9 will be prime celebration week for the city's premier art museum, with the biggest event happening Saturday, October 8.
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan to receive Lone Star Film Festival's highest honor at 2022 gala
Yellowstone and 1883 may have gotten snubbed by the Emmys, but creator Taylor Sheridan will receive one of Fort Worth's biggest creative awards in his hometown this fall. Sheridan will be the 2022 Larry McMurtry Award recipient at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala, taking place November 11 at Hotel Drover.
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
3 new outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum grace an entrance to downtown Fort Worth
One of the corridors into downtown Fort Worth has gotten a little more artful. Three outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum's permanent collection went on view along West 7th Street beginning Monday, August 8, and will remain there indefinitely. According to a release, the Modern has partnered with the...
