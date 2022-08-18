ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

William Jeffrey Bowlin

William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

Howard Birtell

Howard Arthur Birtell, age 51, of Moyock, NC died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born in Mount Holly, NJ on June 12, 1971 to Nancy Ruth Durham Birtell and the late Edward Joseph Birtell, he was the husband of Susan Leigh Froman Birtell for thirty years. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a disabled veteran who served during the Gulf War era. Howard worked as an Engineering Technician for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he was loved by his work brothers and sisters. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed golf and bowling.
MOYOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Currituck County, NC
Government
County
Currituck County, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Former mayor Shawn Hawkins passes away

Former Plymouth Mayor Shawn Hawkins died last week, according to unofficial reports. Tina Brown, Mayor of Robersonville in Martin County, posted news of Hawkins’ death in an August 11 Facebook post last week. Dorenda Wallace, Plymouth’s interim town manager, says she was notified of Hawkins’ death as well...
PLYMOUTH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Community Service#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#North Council
obxtoday.com

Dillon Daniel Hunt

Coinjock – The family of Dillon Daniel Hunt, 30 has announced his unexpected passing in Minneapolis, Minnesota August 5, 2022. A memorial gathering honoring both Dillon and his late sister, Amanda Hunt will be held at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC Sunday January 15, 2023 at 2 pm. Anyone wishing to honor Dillon’s memory might consider making a love offering directly to the family to assist with them emergency expenses. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.
BARCO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce

Comments / 0

Community Policy