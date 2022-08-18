Howard Arthur Birtell, age 51, of Moyock, NC died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born in Mount Holly, NJ on June 12, 1971 to Nancy Ruth Durham Birtell and the late Edward Joseph Birtell, he was the husband of Susan Leigh Froman Birtell for thirty years. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a disabled veteran who served during the Gulf War era. Howard worked as an Engineering Technician for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he was loved by his work brothers and sisters. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed golf and bowling.

MOYOCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO