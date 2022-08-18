Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
outerbanksvoice.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
obxtoday.com
William Jeffrey Bowlin
William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
obxtoday.com
Howard Birtell
Howard Arthur Birtell, age 51, of Moyock, NC died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born in Mount Holly, NJ on June 12, 1971 to Nancy Ruth Durham Birtell and the late Edward Joseph Birtell, he was the husband of Susan Leigh Froman Birtell for thirty years. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a disabled veteran who served during the Gulf War era. Howard worked as an Engineering Technician for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he was loved by his work brothers and sisters. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed golf and bowling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
obxtoday.com
US Air Force Cycling Team to complete charity ride from Kill Devil Hills to Arlington, VA
To celebrate the US Air Force’s 75th Anniversary and to raise money for the Wounded Airman Program, the US Air Force Cycling Team plan to ride their bicycles from the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, NC to the USAF Memorial in Arlington, VA. Their 4-day ride will...
obxtoday.com
4 lifeguard stands removed due to seasonal staffing shortage; KDH Ocean Rescue provides safety reminders
With schools starting, Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue has lost a number of its staff. As a result, four lifeguard stands have been removed from the beach, Eden St., Coral Dr., Baum St., and Lake Dr. In addition, there are stands that will have a ‘No Lifeguard on Duty’ sign...
roanokebeacon.com
Former mayor Shawn Hawkins passes away
Former Plymouth Mayor Shawn Hawkins died last week, according to unofficial reports. Tina Brown, Mayor of Robersonville in Martin County, posted news of Hawkins’ death in an August 11 Facebook post last week. Dorenda Wallace, Plymouth’s interim town manager, says she was notified of Hawkins’ death as well...
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia mom has warning for others after daughter's death
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
obxtoday.com
Dillon Daniel Hunt
Coinjock – The family of Dillon Daniel Hunt, 30 has announced his unexpected passing in Minneapolis, Minnesota August 5, 2022. A memorial gathering honoring both Dillon and his late sister, Amanda Hunt will be held at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC Sunday January 15, 2023 at 2 pm. Anyone wishing to honor Dillon’s memory might consider making a love offering directly to the family to assist with them emergency expenses. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.
Man arrested after police identify person found dead as missing woman from Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in the 1000 block of Galt Street Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Norfolk Police Department. NPD tweeted Sunday morning that it was investigating the situation as a homicide after finding the woman in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood. The...
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prosecutors: Navy lieutenant killed girlfriend because she did not get abortion
Investigators said Emmanual Dewayne Coble paid for Raquiah Paulette King to get an abortion on the last day she was seen alive. It was a procedure she eventually chose not to do go through with.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigate a home drug seizure
Numerous items of evidence were seized from the residence. The evidence seized included fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a firearm
Local mom remembers daughter's life after losing her to fentanyl poisoning
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Comments / 0