Read full article on original website
Related
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
auburnexaminer.com
Korn, Evanescence Coming to White River Amphitheater in Auburn
One of this summer’s highly anticipated tours, Korn and Evanescence, kicked off this week in Denver, CO. Reviews of the tour opener give indicate concertgoers will not be disappointed when the tour comes to Auburn, on September 15th. “The Bakersfield alt-metal pioneers and the heavy rock unit led by...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Richard Hadaller: 1930-2022
Richard Anton Hadaller passed away after a short stay at Love and Care Adult Family Home in Morton at the age of 92. He was born June 4, 1930, to Mathew and Elizabeth Hadaller. He grew up in Ethel and later lived in Salkum. Richard served in the Army during...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Timothy Underwood: 1950-2022
Timothy M. “Tim” Underwood, a longtime resident of Lewis County, passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Tim was born March 9, 1950, in Portland, Oregon, to Bob Henry and Betty Jean (Stevenson) Underwood. Tim and his family initially lived in Molalla, Oregon, before eventually settling in the Kelso area, where Tim graduated from Kelso High School. After high school, he attended Washington State University, where he met his future wife, Linda. Tim then went to work as a forestry surveyor for Weyerhaeuser in Chehalis, while also attending Centralia College.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
Chronicle
Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend
The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
Chronicle
A Look Back: Dim-Outs Ordered by Military in Coastal Regions During World War II; Lewis County Faced Relaxed Restrictions
Nearly all of Lewis County, excluding a small portion of its eastern part, was planned to “dim out” the night of Thursday, Aug. 20, 1942. The dim out was declared to stay in compliance with a proclamation issued Aug. 5 by the Western Defense Command of the U.S. Army. The plan, as of Aug. 20, was for the dim outs to continue on Thursdays for the duration of the war. The restrictions on activities were less strict in Lewis County than in those counties bordering the Pacific Ocean.
Chronicle
Train Enthusiasts Hope to See Chehalis Railfan Cam Become a Park
With the installation of the Chehalis Railfan camera, tourists have started to visit to see the trains and try to get on camera. Now, local train enthusiasts are proposing that a Railfan park be built as well. “There are several of them built up already around the country, and they...
Up close: Orcas spotted near Raft Island in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Some Pierce County residents who were out boating got a surprise while near Raft Island. Kayla Chase said her in-laws’ boat was bumped by one of two orcas that surfaced. They also heard the orca making noise. While they normally see a lot of...
seattleschild.com
Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail
On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
MyNorthwest.com
All Over The Map: Plan a summer road trip to Washington’s historic drive-ins
With the Seahawks midway through the preseason and the Mariners continuing to tantalize visions of a wildcard berth, there’s still time for a summer road trip to one of the five historic drive-in movie theatres still operating in the Evergreen State. According to exhaustive non-scientific research and persistent speculative...
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Editor’s note: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County had initially said the shelter was receiving an average of 212 animals a day. On Friday, shelter officials said that number was incorrect and that the average number of pets received daily from January to July 2022 was actually 23. However, the shelter currently has more than 200 animals that need medical care.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Hope and Responsibility: A Dispatch From an Inmate at the Lewis County Jail
On May 13, Judge Andrew Toynbee touched my life with a brush of justice. I’ll never forget his words: “You never take responsibility for your actions and (you) blame the victim.” Then it was 364 days times two to be served in the Lewis County Jail. The...
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
Chronicle
Missing Oakville Girl Oakley Carlson’s Case Will Be Featured on Investigation Discovery Series
Oakley Carlson, a missing 5-year-old from Oakville, will be featured on the season four premiere of the Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit With John Walsh,” airing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show follows victims’ rights activist John Walsh and his son, Callahan Wash, as they...
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
The Suburban Times
What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?
City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
Comments / 0