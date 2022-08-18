ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
auburnexaminer.com

Korn, Evanescence Coming to White River Amphitheater in Auburn

One of this summer’s highly anticipated tours, Korn and Evanescence, kicked off this week in Denver, CO. Reviews of the tour opener give indicate concertgoers will not be disappointed when the tour comes to Auburn, on September 15th. “The Bakersfield alt-metal pioneers and the heavy rock unit led by...
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Richard Hadaller: 1930-2022

Richard Anton Hadaller passed away after a short stay at Love and Care Adult Family Home in Morton at the age of 92. He was born June 4, 1930, to Mathew and Elizabeth Hadaller. He grew up in Ethel and later lived in Salkum. Richard served in the Army during...
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Timothy Underwood: 1950-2022

Timothy M. “Tim” Underwood, a longtime resident of Lewis County, passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Tim was born March 9, 1950, in Portland, Oregon, to Bob Henry and Betty Jean (Stevenson) Underwood. Tim and his family initially lived in Molalla, Oregon, before eventually settling in the Kelso area, where Tim graduated from Kelso High School. After high school, he attended Washington State University, where he met his future wife, Linda. Tim then went to work as a forestry surveyor for Weyerhaeuser in Chehalis, while also attending Centralia College.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chehalis
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
Chronicle

Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend

The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back: Dim-Outs Ordered by Military in Coastal Regions During World War II; Lewis County Faced Relaxed Restrictions

Nearly all of Lewis County, excluding a small portion of its eastern part, was planned to “dim out” the night of Thursday, Aug. 20, 1942. The dim out was declared to stay in compliance with a proclamation issued Aug. 5 by the Western Defense Command of the U.S. Army. The plan, as of Aug. 20, was for the dim outs to continue on Thursdays for the duration of the war. The restrictions on activities were less strict in Lewis County than in those counties bordering the Pacific Ocean.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Train Enthusiasts Hope to See Chehalis Railfan Cam Become a Park

With the installation of the Chehalis Railfan camera, tourists have started to visit to see the trains and try to get on camera. Now, local train enthusiasts are proposing that a Railfan park be built as well. “There are several of them built up already around the country, and they...
CHEHALIS, WA
seattleschild.com

Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail

On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
AUBURN, WA
kpq.com

Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors

A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Plan a summer road trip to Washington’s historic drive-ins

With the Seahawks midway through the preseason and the Mariners continuing to tantalize visions of a wildcard berth, there’s still time for a summer road trip to one of the five historic drive-in movie theatres still operating in the Evergreen State. According to exhaustive non-scientific research and persistent speculative...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Editor’s note: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County had initially said the shelter was receiving an average of 212 animals a day. On Friday, shelter officials said that number was incorrect and that the average number of pets received daily from January to July 2022 was actually 23. However, the shelter currently has more than 200 animals that need medical care.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?

City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
LAKEWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy