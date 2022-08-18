ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQfuh_0hM7VX2S00

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the date and event schedule for the upcoming 31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee.

The event is set to take place in mid-September and will feature live music, kids attractions, vendors, and much more.

Things will kick off on Friday, September 16, 2022 with an alumni gathering from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, which will be held at the Mount Hope Community Building (formerly the YMCA building) and sponsored by the Mount Hope Alumni Association along with the Mount Hope Jubilee Committee.

A new addition, “Doo Wop” – “Sock Hop,” will take place from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, with music provided by Bob Dorado.

Immediately following the “Doo Wop,” a grand fireworks display will be presented by the Mount Hope Fire Department.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and to set up on the school lawn across from the Methodist Church.

The Jubilee itself will get going on Saturday, September 17, 2022, with live music, food venders, craft vendors, a car show, and kids carnival running from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The car show will feature top 40+ trophies, as well as 4 specialty trophies. Those wishing to participate can call (304) 573-6467.

Gospel music from Karen James Buckland will begin at 9:30am, followed by a parade at 10:00am, Big Daddy and the Mudcats with Jimmy Pino at 11:30am, Mia Bailey at 1:00pm, and Alan Kinsler from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

More information can be found at the Fayetteville, WV website, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage of Fayette County events can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Beckley’s Honey Festival returns for fourth year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The hives were humming at the fourth annual Honey Festival in Raleigh County on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The Exhibition Coal Mine and The Raleigh County Bee Keepers Association teamed up to put on the event.Leslie Gray Baker the Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley said the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Events to add to your calendar

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun to do in the area, you might want to consider saving the dates for these events coming up in Beckley. The Appalachian Festival Street Fair In Downtown Beckley, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., all are welcomed to enjoy live […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Pineville Labor Day Celebration announced

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 Pineville Labor Day Celebration was announced Tuesday, with activities and events set for the first weekend of September. Running from September 2nd to September 5th, the celebratory event will feature inflatables from JB inflatables for the kids to enjoy, along with a cornhole tournament in which participants can take home awards and prizes, as well as outdoor movie nights.
PINEVILLE, WV
kentuckytoday.com

More than just a farm animal, Maggie loves paddle boarding

SCARBRO, W.Va. (AP) — Like a lot of West Virginians, Maggie loves paddle boarding. It’s just a little harder for her, what with the four hooves and all. “I thought, ‘Goats have pretty good balance. I am going to put the board in the creek in the back yard and see what she does,’” said Nicole Linkfield, an outdoor enthusiast herself.
SCARBRO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Society
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Mount Hope, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia veterans get together for fly fishing

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nationwide initiative working to help veterans find something new to enjoy. This group out of Lewisburg makes different flies or lures to catch trout, bass, and other fish along the local rivers and lakes. Project Leader Ted Martin said this program inspired him to step outside […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge

An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
FAIRLEA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Gospel Music#Carnival#Parade#The Methodist Church
wchstv.com

Private school opens doors in Montgomery with ribbon cutting ceremony

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery Preparatory Academy officials say they will cover the cost of their 2022 students' first year at the school, with potential for more help down the road, despite the uncertainty of the Hope Scholarship. The school, which sits on the property of the old...
MONTGOMERY, WV
Lootpress

New River CTC recognizes 2022 nursing graduates

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on Aug. 4, during a ceremony at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. Students graduating with a Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing for 2022 are Cassey Bolen, Sophia; Christy...
BEAVER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms has produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain from northern Logan County into Boone county this morning. The hardest-hit area appears to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of...
DANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Promotes Jenna Grayson as Director of Business Retention and Expansion

For more than a year, Grayson has been serving Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties as Manager of Strategic Partnerships at NRGRDA. Her focus has been on leading all facets of relationship management and engagement with local and state leadership, community members, stakeholders, and strategic partners. Jina Belcher, executive director...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at Charleston house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy