31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the date and event schedule for the upcoming 31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee.

The event is set to take place in mid-September and will feature live music, kids attractions, vendors, and much more.

Things will kick off on Friday, September 16, 2022 with an alumni gathering from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, which will be held at the Mount Hope Community Building (formerly the YMCA building) and sponsored by the Mount Hope Alumni Association along with the Mount Hope Jubilee Committee.

A new addition, “Doo Wop” – “Sock Hop,” will take place from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, with music provided by Bob Dorado.

Immediately following the “Doo Wop,” a grand fireworks display will be presented by the Mount Hope Fire Department.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and to set up on the school lawn across from the Methodist Church.

The Jubilee itself will get going on Saturday, September 17, 2022, with live music, food venders, craft vendors, a car show, and kids carnival running from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The car show will feature top 40+ trophies, as well as 4 specialty trophies. Those wishing to participate can call (304) 573-6467.

Gospel music from Karen James Buckland will begin at 9:30am, followed by a parade at 10:00am, Big Daddy and the Mudcats with Jimmy Pino at 11:30am, Mia Bailey at 1:00pm, and Alan Kinsler from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

More information can be found at the Fayetteville, WV website, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage of Fayette County events can be found here.