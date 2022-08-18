Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Frustrated with drug prices, some pharmacies bypass insurance
A small but growing number of pharmacies are opting to bypass the nation's health insurance system and sell generic drugs straight to consumers at lower prices, NBC News reported Aug. 19. These "cash" or "self-pay" pharmacies sell drugs at wholesale prices, plus a small mark-up, which they pocket as profit....
beckershospitalreview.com
Community pharmacies face Adderall supply disruptions
Many community pharmacists are struggling to stock Adderall amid supply disruptions and high demand for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment, Bloomberg reported Aug. 18. Among 358 community pharmacy leaders polled between July 25 and Aug. 5, 64 percent said brand name and generic versions of Adderall were on backorder, a survey...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health company Thirty Madison lays off 10% of staff
Thirty Madison, a company that treats patients for a variety of chronic conditions through telehealth and its proprietary medications, has reduced its workforce by 10 percent, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson didn't comment further or identify the number of employees affected. The company's LinkedIn page says it has...
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic's director of health policy departs
Alya Sulaiman, corporate counsel and director of health policy and regulatory affairs for Epic Systems, left the company to join healthcare law firm McDermott Will & Emery. In her new role, Ms. Sulaiman will help the firm's clients navigate healthcare regulatory, privacy and transactional policies, and focus on digital health, interoperability and data use strategy, according to an Aug. 17 press release from McDermott Will & Emery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
50% of executives plan layoffs as healthcare looks to rehire
A new survey of U.S. executives across numerous sectors finds contradictory sentiments on talent and labor management, with half of respondents indicating they have plans to reduce headcount as more than one-third see talent acquisition and retention as a serious business risk. For its second Pulse Survey of the year,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nonprofit hospitals' 'deceptively strong' financial metrics likely to end, Fitch says
Nonprofit hospitals' median financial metrics showed improvement last year, but Fitch Ratings is projecting declines for next year and beyond. The credit rating agency analyzed 2021 audited data and reported that "AA" rated hospital medians showed a 20 percent increase in cash to adjusted debt. "BBB" rated health systems had an 8 percent increase.
beckershospitalreview.com
US to boost monkeypox vaccine supplies: 2 updates
An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials. "We will make approximately 360,000 vials, or up to 1.8 million more doses, available to states and jurisdictions," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response atHHS, said Aug. 18. More than 700,000 vials of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide, representing more than 1 million doses currently available for use.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey law aims to protect healthcare workers' jobs during ownership changes
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Aug. 18 establishing job security measures for healthcare workers whose systems are undergoing leadership change. The law — which applies to sales, transfers, consolidations, mergers and reorganizations — requires new nongovernmental healthcare entity employers to offer all eligible employees continued employment for at least four months after control is transferred, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the governor's office. New employers must present employees with a written contract confirming no reduction in wages, paid time off or benefits value.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
California health plan, providers to pay $70.7M to settle billing fraud claims
A California health plan and three providers have agreed to pay $70.7 million to settle claims they violated federal and state false claim act laws by submitting improper claims to the state's Medicaid program. Gold Coast Health Plan, Ventura County Medical Center, Dignity Health and Clinicas del Camino Real allegedly...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Kentucky HealthCare improperly collected medical debt, judge rules
A Kentucky judge ruled that Lexington-based UK HealthCare improperly used the state's department of revenue and tax statutes to collect unpaid medical bills, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Aug. 19. Patients filed a class action lawsuit against the health system in 2018, according to the report. The patients said their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania health system to lay off 245 employees
Commonwealth Health will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. The hospital stopped accepting new admissions at the beginning of August. Commonwealth Health...
Comments / 0