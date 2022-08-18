Read full article on original website
Oliver Jackson-Cohen Is Worried He's a Little Too Good at Playing Creepy Husbands
In his Netflix series The Haunting Of Hill House, writer-director Mike Flanagan tells the story of Olivia and Hugh Crain moving their five children into what turns out to be an extremely haunted house. Oliver Jackson-Cohen was the show’s breakout as Luke, the joint-youngest Crain child (with twin sister Nell); while all the Crain siblings are irrevocably changed by their residence in Hill House, it is only Luke who struggles with an addiction — to heroin, which he uses to self-medicate the lingering trauma from his contact with literal ghosts, one of which haunts him into adulthood.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dispel Breakup Rumors in Coordinating Cotton Candy Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially put breakup rumors to rest via an eye-popping street style moment. The fiancés were photographed in Los Angeles yesterday, looking as loved up as ever in coordinating cotton candy outfits. The Jennifer's Body actress packed a punch in an ab-baring baby...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out
After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Justin Bieber Struggles To Pull His Oversized Jeans At Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party
Taking things in stride. Justin Bieber traded his usual shorts and sweats for something more fashion-forward during a night out in Malibu on Thursday, Aug. 18. The “Peaches” singer sported giant bleached jeans, which were so baggy he almost tripped over them outside the chic celeb spot Soho House, where JB and other A-listers were celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila company.
People
Kate Hudson's Sons Have Epic Jam Session Before Ryder, 18, Heads Off to College: 'My Boys'
Kate Hudson's boys are showing off their musical talents!. The star's two sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham "Bing," 11, teamed up for a jam session on Tuesday, rocking out in their garage while mom Hudson documented the sweet sibling moment. In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder jams out on...
Reese Witherspoon's New Photos With Her Lookalike Mom Show Us the Blueprint For Daughter Ava
If you take one look at Reese Witherspoon’s mom, Betty Reese Witherspoon, then you know that this family has a blueprint when it comes to genetics. The Oscar winner’s gorgeous mama celebrated her 74th birthday on Aug. 18, and it’s clear that the entire family is blessed with good looks and a warm smile from the photos shared with her fans. The carousel of snapshots with her mom show off the same face shape and beautiful blue eyes we see in granddaughter Ava Phillippe — the three generations of women are doppelgängers for each other. You can tell how close the...
Vogue
Harry And Olivia’s Couple’s Style Just Gets Better
The best thing about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s couple’s style? They don’t try too hard. They don’t do colour-matching, or wear top-to-toe looks from the same brand. The only matchy-matchy thing about these two is that they look equally comfortable in their own skin. Evidence:...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s blended family: Meet their 5 kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had two engagements and are preparing for their second wedding — and now they each have a few new kids to call their own, too. Prior to secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck were married to other people with whom they started families. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Meanwhile, the “Argo” actor, director and producer was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in 2005,...
The TikToker who went viral for skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac has parlayed his fame into an acting gig on a popular Hulu show
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok lip sync to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" garnered millions of views and hundreds of copycats. Now, he's on a TV show.
In Style
Kristen Bell Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters On Vacation
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't often give followers glimpses of their daughters Lincoln and Delta. But anything goes on vacation, so the actress shared some adorable family photos from their trip to Idaho. On Tuesday, Bell posted a carousel of images to Instagram from the getaway. In the first...
Will Smith Wigs Out At Giant Spider In His House And Does What We Would Do
The actor continued his comeback on social media with a creepy-crawly encounter.
Sylvester Stallone Shows Off Jacked Biceps In Inspiring Message
Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is a true example of how one can achieve anything they set their minds to. In a recent post shared on Instagram, Stallone showed off his jacked biceps with a motivational message. Stallone first gained popularity for his starring role in the 1976 hit movie Rocky....
Karl Urban on Learning from Anthony Hopkins and Xena: Warrior Princess
Although Karl Urban may be best known for his powerful roles in blockbuster movies, the New Zealand native is no stranger to the world of TV. In fact, the actor owes a lot of his work ethic during his new hit TV show The Boys to working with Lucy Lawless during the filming of Xena: Warrior Princess. “Having the opportunity to work with Lucy Lawless and to see how a number one drives the ship was an invaluable inspirational experience,” says Urban. “I still think of her, even today when I’m shooting The Boys, and the example she set. She is an amazing woman.”
Brad Pitt Looks Like A Stud In Pink Suit & Double Denim At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In South Korea
Brad Pitt has given fans incredible fashion moments throughout the entire promotion of his newest thriller film, Bullet Train, and his ‘fit at the Seoul, South Korea premiere is no different. Brad, 58, lit up the red carpet on Aug. 19 in a hot pink suit that was accessorized with a bright orange shoelace as a belt. It also featured two brown buttons on the jacket to close it, as well as five buttons on each sleeve. He wore a white tee underneath and seemed elated to be there as he smiled and waved with fans.
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Fed Up: Call Two Cast Members ‘Gaslighters’ and ‘Shady’ After ‘Pool Party’ Episode
Fans of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' are fed up with the antics of several cast members who appear to 'gaslight' Angelina Pivarnick.
