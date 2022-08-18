Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Want to support national parks? Use Apple Pay this week.
Apple pledged Monday to donate $10 to the National Park Foundation (NPF) for many Apple Pay purchases. If you buy via Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app or at a U.S. Apple Store through August 28, you’re helping national parks. Cupertino said it’s a way to...
Best iPad deals for August 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing. And while Apple’s fifth-generation iPad air – arriving in March and now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip – hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models. We’ve also included deals on the smaller iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse...
Cult of Mac
Apple starts offering parts and tools needed to repair your own MacBook
Apple’s Self Service Repair program is about to expand to recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. This will give those who want to fix their macOS notebook access to repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools. The program began offering the info, parts and tools needed to...
Cult of Mac
Apple Maps could start showing ads in 2023
Apple will reportedly start showing ads inside Apple Maps on iPhone starting next year. The company is looking to generate more revenue from its ad business in the coming years. Apple currently displays ads inside the App Store and certain apps like Apple News and Stocks. Get ready to see...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cult of Mac
What to expect from Apple’s September event [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: Looks like we have a date for the next big Apple event: Mark your calendars for September 7! We’re expecting iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 — which both sound awfully familiar — and hoping for something surprising.
Cult of Mac
Did the FDA just green-light Apple’s next wearable?
Apple’s next big thing might not be a car or an AR headset. Thanks to a rule change announced this week by the Food and Drug Administration, Cupertino could soon add hearing aids to its product lineup. The potential market is huge, and Apple stands uniquely positioned to disrupt the status quo.
Cult of Mac
How do you fix that wobbling screen? [Setups]
Imagine buying a massive new ultra-wide, curved monitor to display what you do on your Macs in style. But once you get it all set up, the monstrous thing won’t stop wobbling. Today’s featured M1 MacBook Pro and Mac mini setup suffers just that problem, despite the use of...
Cult of Mac
Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release
Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
An awesome app to simplify your day or secure your data
There really are apps for everything at this point. Whether you’re a coffee snob, looking to simplify you brewing experience, or simply looking for a tool to ease the frustration of your digital life, there is an app here for you. If you have other awesome apps to suggest for future installments, email your suggestion or tweet them over!
Cult of Mac
Charge up your iPhone quickly with a Speedy Mag wireless battery pack
Apple fans are no stranger to the company’s high prices. For example, if you’re looking for a portable power bank to charge your iPhone while on the go, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack will set you back $99. On the other hand, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger helps keep your iPhone up and running for the low sale price of just $48.99.
Comments / 0