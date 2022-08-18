ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere: Welcome Back to Westeros

Welcome back to Westeros! It’s been three years since we last stepped foot in the fantasy world. Now, we’re zooming back nearly 200 years to meet a new cast of characters from an older generation of “Game of Thrones” history. This time, instead of a sprawling tale across different families and cities, “House of the Dragon” mostly centers on the royal Targaryen family in King’s Landing.
Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out

After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
