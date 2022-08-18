Read full article on original website
Why HBO Max's 'House of the Dragon' is like a ninth season of 'Game of Thrones'
A (mostly) spoiler-free review of the gruesome prequel.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere: Welcome Back to Westeros
Welcome back to Westeros! It’s been three years since we last stepped foot in the fantasy world. Now, we’re zooming back nearly 200 years to meet a new cast of characters from an older generation of “Game of Thrones” history. This time, instead of a sprawling tale across different families and cities, “House of the Dragon” mostly centers on the royal Targaryen family in King’s Landing.
SFGate
Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out
After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
Nutritionist To The Stars Oz Garcia's Advice For Overcoming Long Covid – Exclusive
Celebrity nutritionist and anti-aging expert Oz Garcia explained the practices he implemented that helped his recovery from long Covid.
SFGate
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
