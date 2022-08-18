Read full article on original website
Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storm chances for Saturday evening & into Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our current storm system keeping t-storm chances around for Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and for a few spots Sunday. Then, Mother Nature will send us on a warming trend for the week ahead.
This Missouri Retriever is a Mom to These Ducks and a Rooster
Some families have unique parenting situations. That reality also applies to a Branson, Missouri dog who has been a mom to ducks and a rooster since they were little. This question came up when I came across a video of a Golden Retriever with ducks and a rooster on her back while she swam around a pool. The owner explained:
Argument over a dog turns to police standoff in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Law enforcement at the scene says the argument started over a dog. “The information we have at this time is that it was over the dogs between the neighbors,” said Lt. Heather Anderson. “The female was upset about the dog and arrived at the neighbor’s house with a handgun.”
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department asks for your help to locate two missing juveniles. Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB area on Saturday morning. Police believe they were heading toward the Turkey Creek area. If you have any...
Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed. She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your updated forecast which has a warm start to the new work/school week, returning heat down the road and possible rain chances as well.
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozark region
Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
For the first day of school the Republic school district went through active shooter training.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your updated forecast which has a warm start to the new work/school week, returning heat down the road and possible rain chances as well. Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
Ozark kindergarten open house helps students and parents get used to new phase of life
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The first day of kindergarten can be an emotional time for children and parents. That’s why Ozark had a kindergarten open house on Friday to help both groups deal with the first-day jitters before the school year arrives. Parents were also allowed to ride the...
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic. Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, of Billings, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168. Troopers say McPhetridge drove through a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected McPhetridge from his pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Early Morning Shooting In Greene County
(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
Ozarks Life: Honoring Purple Heart heroes
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this month, the nation honored our veterans with National Purple Heart Day. It’s the eighth time the United States has officially paused to recognize our service men and women who were severely wounded, or gave their life, protecting our freedom. Before this week’s city...
