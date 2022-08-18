ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storm chances for Saturday evening & into Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our current storm system keeping t-storm chances around for Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and for a few spots Sunday. Then, Mother Nature will send us on a warming trend for the week ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
99.5 WKDQ

This Missouri Retriever is a Mom to These Ducks and a Rooster

Some families have unique parenting situations. That reality also applies to a Branson, Missouri dog who has been a mom to ducks and a rooster since they were little. This question came up when I came across a video of a Golden Retriever with ducks and a rooster on her back while she swam around a pool. The owner explained:
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Argument over a dog turns to police standoff in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Law enforcement at the scene says the argument started over a dog. “The information we have at this time is that it was over the dogs between the neighbors,” said Lt. Heather Anderson. “The female was upset about the dog and arrived at the neighbor’s house with a handgun.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
KOLR10 News

Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend

Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your updated forecast which has a warm start to the new work/school week, returning heat down the road and possible rain chances as well. Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic. Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, of Billings, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168. Troopers say McPhetridge drove through a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected McPhetridge from his pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
REPUBLIC, MO
KTTS

Early Morning Shooting In Greene County

(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Honoring Purple Heart heroes

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this month, the nation honored our veterans with National Purple Heart Day. It’s the eighth time the United States has officially paused to recognize our service men and women who were severely wounded, or gave their life, protecting our freedom. Before this week’s city...
NIXA, MO

