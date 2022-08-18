ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath

Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
