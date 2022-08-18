Read full article on original website
Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
Tony Iommi reveals why Geezer Butler was a no-show at Sabbath reunion
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited to perform Black Sabbath classics at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony - but Geezer Butler was nowhere to be seen
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Disturbing Photos From Motley Crue Concert Show Fan After Horrific Fall From Upper Level
In 2021, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Astroworld festival with over 50,000 people in attendance. While on stage, the crowd erupted into chaos as people trampled over each other and others rushed the stage to get closer to the rapper. Dealing with the aftermath, around 300 people sustained injuries at the festival with 10 people dying. Since then, bands and artists have paid more attention to the crowd, even stopping shows to help get fans medical attention. On Tuesday night, the hard rock band Mötley Crüe entertained fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium when a fan accidentally fell from an upper level, landing on the seats underneath.
Tom Petty Shared What He Found ‘Unforgivable’ About Modern Society
Tom Petty used his platform to promote a number of different causes. Once, he listed what he thought were the biggest problems with modern society.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims
Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
ETOnline.com
Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart
Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
Tom Petty Said He Went Through a Lot of His Life With ‘Serious Rage’
Tom Petty said he mellowed out with age, but he explained that he dealt with anger for much of his life. He said that he could channel it with his music.
Paul McCartney Accidentally Taught Pattie Boyd’s Brothers How to Shoot His Car With an Arrow
Paul McCartney noticed Pattie Boyd's brothers were bored at her wedding. He decided to teach them how to use a bow and arrow.
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
John Lennon’s Sister Remembers The Day That John Met Paul McCartney 65 Years Ago
A little over 65 years ago, pop culture history was put into motion when, on July 6, 1957, singers John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time, paving the way for the eventual creation of The Beatles. Despite popular belief, the Earth didn’t shake, the clouds didn’t part and a choir of angels didn’t break into song. In fact, there was little special about that day at all.
Waylon Jennings’ Rendition Of “Gentle On My Mind” Just Might Be The Best One
“Gentle On My Mind” is a comfort song for me… there is never not a good time to play it in my books. Despite what many think, Glen Campbell is not the song’s original composer. John Hartford wrote this song (same guy who wrote Turnpike’s “Long Hot Summer Day), and it was released on his second studio album, Earthwords & Music, in 1967.
