Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”

