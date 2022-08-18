Read full article on original website
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years
From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a […]
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Korie Robertson’s New Family Photos
Last weekend marked the 2nd annual Live Original Sister Conference in Monroe, Louisiana, hosted by… The post ‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Korie Robertson’s New Family Photos appeared first on Outsider.
See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests
One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
Harry Styles Was Asked About Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview — Here's What He Said
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
What Roommate Red Flags Do You Wish You'd Noticed Before Moving In With Someone New?
New roommates are either the chillest people or a walking red flag. 🚩
