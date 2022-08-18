ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

"Extensive" fires force closures at Lynn Woods, Breakheart reservations

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Fire at Breakheart Reservation enters second day 00:26

LYNN - Multiple brush fires in the area closed both the Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Thursday. Both are experiencing levels of "extreme drought" affecting nearly 40% of the state.

"After conferring with both the State Fire Marshal's office and the DCR State Forestry Department, the Lynn Woods Reservation is now closed until further notice due to the extensive fire activity," the Lynn Fire Department said Thursday. "Access to the woods is no longer permitted from any entrance."

The department said "there are multiple fires burning at this time throughout the reservation."

"While no structures are threatened, the safety of the public is still paramount," the department said. "Multiple pieces of apparatus are operating along the fire roads and they need to be kept clear."

Flames at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Thursday. CBS Boston

Breakheart had to be closed Wednesday afternoon "due to an active wildfire." It opened up Thursday morning, but closed again later in the afternoon "due to ongoing wildfires causing heavy smoke and active fires along the paved path," the Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a statement.

Intermittent closures are expected throughout the week at Breakheart because of the fire danger.

DCR staff and State Police will be at the reservation to let people know about the closure.

