Vinton County, OH

Annual Vinton County Air Show poised for takeoff

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

MCARTHUR – The 51st annual Vinton County Air Show will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Vinton County Airport. Terry Stevens, president of the Pilots & Booster Club stated that the show is coming together and final details for the show are underway.

Stevens said that “if fly’s it will be at the show this year”. The show will feature full size aerial acts, radio controlled aircraft, drones, sky divers, rocket launch and a jet powered radio controlled plane.

Along with all the flying there will be the famous Bar-B-Q chicken dinner. The McArthur Eagles will sponsor the Candy Drop for the kids and Santa Clause will even sky dive in for this event.

The show is free, however the VPBA ask for a $10 parking donation to help fund the airport. The show starts at 1 p.m. Stevens noted that Airport Road will be closed at 1 p.m. for the show. Access to the Air Port will be from State Route 328 to Airport Road east.

NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
