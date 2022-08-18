Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
97% of corporate execs think US economy is in recession or headed for one, survey shows
The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession — or think the U.S. economy is already in one, according to a new survey. Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession. That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.
FOXBusiness
Fed minutes reveal interest rates could remain ‘restrictive’ for some time
The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its most recent July meeting, which showed that it will likely need to continue raising rates as inflation remains high. "In light of elevated inflation and the upside risks to the outlook for inflation, participants remarked that moving to a restrictive stance of the policy rate in the near term would also be appropriate from a risk-management perspective because it would better position the committee to raise the policy rate further, to appropriately restrictive levels, if inflation were to run higher than expected," the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting stated.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves
Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
FOXBusiness
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Amid high inflation, nearly half of US adults are holding on to unused gift cards, vouchers, store credit
Consumers are scrambling for ways to save money as inflation hovers around its highest level in four decades. One method to offset these surging prices is being overlooked: gift cards. Almost half of all U.S. adults are hanging on to free money from unused gift cards or vouchers or have...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Huge rent hikes may finally be 'coming to an end,' economist says
Huge rent hikes could soon be in the past after new data showed rent growth slowing for another consecutive month,. In July, the median asking rent nationwide rose 14% year over year, reaching $2,032, according to Redfin. That's down from May and June when rent growth was 16% and 15%, respectively. July also marked the smallest annual increase since November, according to the data.
FOXBusiness
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
FOXBusiness
Housing market records sharpest decline in sales in almost two decades: report
New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
FOXBusiness
Does insurance cover hitting a deer?
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. In...
CARS・
FOXBusiness
Rising interest rates: Why ETFs are good investments during rocky times
Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are baskets of securities that trade like stocks on an exchange. "They provide investors access to underlying investments, like stocks or bonds, and generally provide more diversification than a single stock or bond," said Ashley Tran, a Fidelity assistant branch manager in Tampa, Florida. Tran says...
FOXBusiness
Today’s longer mortgage refinance terms hold steady, but shorter terms offer better bargain | August 19, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
FOXBusiness
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates stick at 5.25% for second day | August 19, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
AMC CEO optimistic on future as rival Cineworld shares sink
AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has expressed optimism about the future of his movie theater chain as Cineworld, its largest competitor, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy. On Friday, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that the Regal Cinemas owner plans to file a Chapter...
FOXBusiness
Toyota exec says car shortage will last another year and shoppers may reject EV push
Car shopping is not going to get much easier anytime soon, according to an executive at the world's largest automaker. Toyota's executive vice president of sales, Jack Hollis, told the Automotive Press Association on Thursday that he does not expect the supply shortage to ease up until late 2023. "We're...
CARS・
FOXBusiness
FedEx Ground contractors demand inflation help to prevent delivery collapse: ‘Enormous financial stress’
As FedEx Ground delivery drivers pay the price for soaring inflation and high diesel fuel prices, FedEx’s largest contractor sounded the alarm that at least one-third of the route system is on the brink of collapse. "Really what I've been advocating and really making the public aware of is...
Comments / 0