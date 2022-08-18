Read full article on original website
When Can Babies Eat Cheerios? A Pediatrician Explains
For generations, Cheerios have been the quintessential finger food for babies. The breakfast cereal has been a staple in American households since the 1940s when Cheerios first came to market because of their nutritious whole grains, fiber, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and zinc. Parents find Cheerios particularly appealing because they’re perfectly puffed to dissolve in a baby’s mouth. In other words, they aren’t a choking hazard. But when can babies eat Cheerios? Should they be a first food for your baby? Not so fast.
The Pincer Grasp Is A Developmental Milestone Too Many Parents Ignore
Parents proudly celebrate when their baby rolls over, crawls, toddles, talks, and walks, but there aren’t many social media posts boasting of a baby’s pincer grasp development. That’s odd considering that the pincer grasp (which kids typically develop between 9 and 10 months old) is probably one of the more useful developmental milestones a kid can acquire. With it, they can pick up finger foods, color with more finesse and detail, and eventually tie their shoes. Walking is fun, sure, but so is the ability to add a pinch of paprika to your paprikash.
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
The 2022-2023 Flu Shot: What’s In It And Why?
As fall approaches and kids head back to school, the flu season is just around the corner, which means you should get vaccinated against the flu sometime in the next couple months. But despite how easy it is to go into a local pharmacy and get a flu shot, questions about what goes on behind the scenes abound. What are the flu vaccine ingredients? Are there egg-free options? What strains of the flu does the vaccine protect against? And how important will it be to get your flu vaccine in 2022? We have your answers.
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far
Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
When Can A Baby Sleep With A Stuffed Animal?
A baby’s stuffed animal is their best friend, but it’s also a suffocation risk. That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends keeping stuffed animals, blankets, and any other soft objects away from where a baby sleeps until they are 12 months old; these objects can lead to sudden infants death syndrome (SIDS), suffocation, and strangulation. But many experts find this recommendation to be too cautious. So when can babies use blankets, and when can a baby sleep with stuffed animals?
California Takes Huge Step In Feeding Hungry Kids With Universal Meals Program
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, California will be the first state to provide free breakfast and lunch to all K-12 students — year-round. Dubbed the Universal Meals Program, the initiative does away with eligibility requirements for free and reduced school meals and provides nutritionally complete meals to all students regardless of income level, zip code, or surrounding poverty levels — which were just a few of the criteria used to determine eligibility in the past.
How To Raise An Honest Kid (But Not A Narc)
Babies don’t lie. Toddlers rarely lie. Little kids lie a lot. And it’s all good. When a child begins lying, it’s a sign that they are experiencing healthy cognitive development. Lying tends to give way to honesty and solid communication skills over time when parents aggressively police behavior. Development and education on right and wrong leads to a multi-faceted understanding of the complex concept of honesty.
How To Raise A Strong Kid (But Not A Selfish Bully)
Parents, understandably, don’t want to raise pushovers or kids who avoid confrontation. Kids who don’t know how to stand up for themselves grow up into kids who constantly apologize or don’t know who they are. So how can a parent help their kid be self-assured, strong physically and mentally, and have a strong sense of self? It’s not as easy as teaching the ABC’s, but it can and must be done, says child psychologist Gene Beresin, M.D., who runs the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital.
How Parents-At-Odds Can Better Handle Parent-Teacher Conferences
Parent-teacher conferences aren’t exactly the most comfortable meetings. There you sit with your child’s teacher, trying to suss out the severity of the situation: Why were you called in? What might be the problem? Is everything in order? Did your kid make one too many booger jokes again? It can be an awkward, stressful time — for you, your spouse, and the teacher. And any teacher will tell you that the tension can be ramped up to directed-by-Denis-Villeneuve-levels if you and your partner have issues that are bleeding through. Maybe you’re divorced. Maybe you’re in the midst of a separation. Maybe you just have different parenting styles and butt heads in these situations. Whatever the case, you’re having a hard time in a situation where you need to communicate as a unified front — a situation that’s not about you, but your kid. We reached out to several experienced teachers to ask them about the best way to approach a PT meeting between parents-at-odds.
Why Do I Have Such Hairy Toes? A Podiatrist Explains
Everyone grows toe hair, but some people’s toes tend to look more Bigfoot than human. And if your toes are a touch more wooly than the average person’s, it may make you feel self-conscious. But, according to experts, you shouldn’t be. Having hairy toes is actually a sign of good health.
Want to Argue Less? Learn How Your Partner Wants To Be Listened To
Recently I was working with a couple — let’s call them Andrew and Harvey — who were trying to come up with their budget for the next several months. Andrew shared with Harvey that he was feeling anxious about the lack of funds in their savings account. Harvey responded by saying that if they did a little more saving each month, their account would be in a good place by the end of the year. That, Harvey said, would help alleviate Andrew’s anxiety.
2 Million MamaRoo Infant Swings, Rockers Recalled Due To Infant Death
More than two million infant rockers and swings from the company 4moms have been recalled. The recall follows a notice that one baby died and another was injured due to an entanglement with the straps of the product. The company 4moms issued a recall notice for the products, the RockaRoo rockers and MamaRoo swings, on Aug. 15 in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
