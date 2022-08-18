Read full article on original website
VB 10-year-old set to surf in the East Coast Surfing Championships
Story Martinez, a 10-year-old Virginia Beach native, is making a name for herself all over the country. Story tells 10 on your side she already has about 150 surf awards.
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Coffee Shops in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you ready to get your morning fix and need to find the best coffee shops in Virginia Beach? You are in the right place because here we have found you all the best one-stop shops to get going in the morning, or for a pick me up during the afternoon. Regardless if you are a local or in town for a vacation you are going to the food scene in Virginia Beach.
Virginia family devastated after string of bad luck: ‘The nightmare doesn’t end'
Car thefts in Norfolk have been on the rise, but the latest one has left one family of eight devastated. The father was the victim of a hit and run and now they say a thief took the family’s only car.
Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness Day Aug. 27
This free event will take place on August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center, located at 830 Golf Street.
NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, Sentara participate in mass casualty exercise
This simulation was conducted in preparation for the 2022 NAS Oceana Air Show and tested the installation's ability to react to an event in a rapid, coordinated and effective matter.
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia
(Joni/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.
WAVY News 10
CC: Wine, Women and Fishing
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
13News Now Vault: Back-to-school fashions of the 1980s and 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to heading back to school, getting that perfect look can be a make-or-break moment for a lot of kids. Few decades captured that excitement like the 1980s, one of the trendiest and flashiest times in fashion. It was all about big and bright, from high-top sneakers to hot pink shades, striped polo shirts, flipped-up brims, and baggy jean jackets.
historicjamestowne.org
“Maids to Virginia”
It’s 1621 as you meet two of the young maids recently arrived at Jamestown to fulfill the Virginia Company’s desire to stabilize the colony through marriage to the eligible young men of Virginia. Listen as they tell of their hopes, fears and reactions to their new home in the wilderness.
Red 'no swimming' flags posted at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach
Red "no swimming" flags are posted at Sandbridge Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the City of Virginia Beach.
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk
According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.
VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
Virginia State Police issue 'Ashanti Alert' for missing Virginia Beach woman
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a missing woman in Virginia Beach, who authorities say may be in danger. Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert, or "Ashanti Alert," for 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington. Covington was last seen Wednesday, August 17, in the area of...
Virginia State Police cancels critically missing adult alert for VB woman
Virginia State Police canceled a Critically Missing Adult Alert Sunday morning for a Virginia Beach woman reported missing the day prior. State Police said it was canceled at the request of VBPD.
sancerresatsunset.com
The Capitol at Colonial Williamsburg
“Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the First his Cromwell, and George the Third …”. Shouts of “Treason!” interrupted Patrick Henry, as he spoke to the Virginia House of Burgesses in Williamsburg. “… may profit by their example,” he concluded. It may or may not have been what...
Wine, Women & Fishing event to be held in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you. "Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 20th year on Sunday, Aug. 21...
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel expansion reportedly 5 years behind schedule
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Already behind schedule, the new tunnel expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now not expected to open for another five years. The Eastern Shore Post reports the new parallel tunnel at Thimble Shoals won't be ready until January of 2027. Work began on the...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Four Eleven York
NORFOLK, Va. — Four Eleven York in Norfolk is a bed and breakfast, but you should consider coming for dinner even if you're not staying the night. "So we always kind of joke that it's five-star dining at your best friend's house," said owner Malia McGee. The restaurant is...
