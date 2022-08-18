Committee responds to questions about Antigo housing project

A 90-second update on a future housing project turned into a 90-minute discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the Antigo Finance, Personnel and Legislative Committee.

Northpointe Development will build 29 units for seniors and 21 workforce housing units on 8.25 acres of land on Hogan Street north of the Remington Pond. The project was approved by the Antigo City Council in June 2021.

Mayor Bill Brandt told committee and audience members a final plan will be in front of the Plan Commission on Sept. 6. Resident applications will be accepted in August or September 2023, with residents moving in during November 2023.

Terry Brand, who previously has questioned the type of people who will live in the units, asked who would monitor the applications to ensure the applicants meet the rules of having a Social Security number, are gainfully employed, etc.

“What recourse does the city have when Northpointe decides to not follow their guidelines because they have vacancies and they need to put people in there?” he asked. “Who’s going to audit those applications?”

Brandt and City Administrator Mark Desotell said Northpointe would be responsible, and officials with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) would monitor Northpointe, as WHEDA was the agency that determined Northpointe received tax credits for the project.

Neva Lake Road resident Cynthia Avelallemant pleaded with the mayor to provide housing for teachers and health care workers.

“We’re really struggling, and you do not know how bad we’re struggling. It’s really bad, so I hope we have some other options for other people’s housing in this community,” she said. “I’m ready to cry with what’s going on at our hospital.”

“Every business we have is crying for workers,” Brandt responded.

“It’s OK to make a rivet, whatever. I understand all that respectable businesses, but if we don’t have health care workers or teachers, we don’t have a community,” Avelallemant said.

“A lot of that has to do with their wages or benefits, things of that nature,” Brandt said. “I can’t tell the school board how much to pay their people. We talked with our manufacturers quite a while to get several of them to raise the wages they’re paying people to get people to stay. … I can’t force Aspirus to do better as far as wages.”

Alderman and committee member Tim Kassis was involved in the rental business for 25 years in Antigo. He admitted to having some issues with low-income renters, but overall, the experience went well. He also said he knows the Antigo Housing Authority has tightened up on its rules and oversight of applicants and renters.

“I really like the idea of the senior housing, something we really need in this community,” he said.

“As far a the other portion is concerned … I think we need housing for some of the people in this community that don’t have a lot of money. They’re trying to raise families, people that don’t have high-paying jobs … father and mother working 40 hours a week trying to do day care, things like that, and trying to find affordable housing. That’s been a problem. And I see this is going to help that issue.”

He said some are making more out of concerns than is necessary.

“I think we’re overreacting on some of these issues,” Kassis said. “We need this development. We need this type of housing.”

Brandt said some seniors can’t afford to maintain their homes but also can’t afford to move out, unless there is subsidized housing opportunities.

“They’re held hostage in their house,” he said.

Alderman and committee member Glenn Bugni was one of three aldermen who voted against the resolution giving the nod to Northpointe to develop at the site.

“In looking at all this, those who voted on the council for this proposal, and the administration, definitely feel that this is the best thing for our community,” he said. “You come to a point in time where this is moving forward, and we will do everything we can to make it successful.”