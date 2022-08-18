ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks

By Matthew Nobert
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son.

“But can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire extinguisher!?” the father wrote on social media. “Can you understand the pain… rage… hurt… emotional damage… and more… that goes through your body.”

Monterey Trail student arrested for attempted homicide, police say

A video of the incident shows a student pulling a fire extinguisher out of their backpack and striking Curry’s son in the back of the head with the fire extinguisher before kicking him in the face while he was lying on the ground.

“How do you handle the situation… properly,” Curry continued in the post. “How do you try to remain level headed… so that you can handle the situation in a way that doesn’t jeopardize everything… your family has worked so hard for.”

The younger Kawame has been released from the hospital, but, speaking to FOX40, his dad said the journey isn’t over yet.

“They told me when a person takes a blow to the head and stuff like that, that there’s symptoms that could show up later,” Curry said.

The Elk Grove Unified School District said on Thursday that security would be increased at the high school.

Well dad if you would had taught your son not to be a bully he wouldn't be in the hospital right now and the other kid wouldn't be sitting in juvenile hall. Now don't do the predictable and act like your son is a victim and try to file a bogus lawsuit against the city!!!

