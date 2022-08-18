ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’: Emirates passenger forced to choose between taking medical ventilator or luggage on flight

Emirates airline has apologised to a disabled passenger after she had to abandon her luggage so she could carry life-saving oxygen equipment on a flight to Pakistan. Amna Raheel, who has muscular dystrophy, was left feeling “humiliated” when she was told she would have to pay extra to take her oxygen concentrator on board a flight from Dubai to Karachi on 9 August. Muscular dystrophy causes muscles to weaken over time gradually. Ms Raheel also has a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The oxygen is necessary for when she gets out of breath, especially at altitude, and she...
AOL Corp

Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The US Sun

What items can I take in my carry-on luggage?

VACATIONS are always exciting but packing can sometimes be a hassle. There are strict rules for carry-on luggage, and here is what you can actually bring on board. Every airline has different criteria when it comes to carry-on bags, so it is best to check with your airline before packing your carry-on.
The Independent

Lost luggage: 11-year-old still missing belongings two months after American Airlines flight

The mother of an 11-year-old American Airlines passenger has said her daughter is still waiting for her carry-on lugagge two months after a flight from Arizona to North Carolina. Beth Gill, her husband and two daughters travelled in June on a two-week holiday to Las Vegas before taking a flight from Phoenix to Charlotte, North Carolina on 16 June, for a connection to Raleigh, North Carolina. After experiencing delays on the first leg of the flight, the airline told Ms Gill’s husband and daughter that they would have to check in their carry-on bags as there was no room in...
