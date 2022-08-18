In the minds of most people of a certain age, the term “catfish” only referred to a bottom-dwelling fish with whiskers when an MTV show by the same name first hit the airwaves back in 2012. However, once the story of then-star Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o made national news as he was in the process of being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and preparing for the NFL Draft, non-MTV watchers across the U.S. became aware that an alternative meaning of the word (first popularized by the 2010 film of the same name) referred to luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.

