Read full article on original website
Related
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
Golf.com
‘We never offered that cash value to Tiger Woods’: Greg Norman clarifies LIV offer
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods would have earned the $700 million to $800 million sum that he himself earlier confirmed was on the table had Woods signed with the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. But in an interview this week with Fox Sports Australia, Norman denied that Woods was offered...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Interaction Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Is Going Viral After His Double Bogey
Sometimes, Jordan Spieth's creativity produces a jaw-dropping moment on the golf course. Other times, it leaves fans wondering why he didn't just listen to his caddie. Unfortunately for Spieth, this Saturday's round at the BMW Championship featured a head-scratching moment. Spieth found himself in a bunker for his second shot...
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods set to lead PGA Tour shake-up in opposition to LIV Golf
Tiger Woods could lead a shake-up within the PGA Tour that could see it adopt a similar format to the LIV Golf Series. According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, Woods met with 15 other players ahead of the BMW Championship this week to discuss a new formation of the Tour.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
Golf.com
3 simple iron-buying tips from a trusted clubfitter
Kris McCormack knows of thing or two about buying new irons — and getting them fit to maximize your performance on the course. As the Vice President of Tour and Education at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf, McCormack is a leading expert in clubfitting and has been a part of thousands of custom fittings in his career.
Golf.com
3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close
I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
Why Do Sports Scandals Like the 2012 Catfishing of Manti Te’o Still Resonate?
In the minds of most people of a certain age, the term “catfish” only referred to a bottom-dwelling fish with whiskers when an MTV show by the same name first hit the airwaves back in 2012. However, once the story of then-star Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o made national news as he was in the process of being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and preparing for the NFL Draft, non-MTV watchers across the U.S. became aware that an alternative meaning of the word (first popularized by the 2010 film of the same name) referred to luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Inside Ping’s ridiculously fast i525 iron that’s making waves on Tour
Ping’s new i525 iron is ridiculously fast. But instead of simply cranking up the ball speed with the i525, Ping focused on fine-tuning the acoustics as well, giving the new line a combo of distance and sound that’s been difficult to create in recent years. In the previous...
Golf.com
4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap
Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
Scottie Scheffler tops Tour Championship field of 30
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will open the Tour Championship at 10 under par when the final leg of the
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: John Daly Serenades Zac Brown at PGA Tour Event, And It’s Absolutely Perfect
Anyone who has followed John Daly’s career on or off the golf course knows the two-time major champion is always up for a good time. He’s willing to do just about anything, whether it’s hitting drives across a highway in Ohio or strumming a few chords on the guitar in front of country music star Zac Brown.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 1