dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
365traveler.com
16 FUN DAY TRIPS FROM DALLAS YOU’RE GONNA LOVE
There are some days when I just want to escape the city. I mean, don’t get me wrong, Dallas has something to do every single day. But occasionally, I get in the mood to visit small towns and natural treasures outside the Big D. You don’t have to go...
KWTX
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department on Sunday asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to activate an endangered missing persons alert for Quinaejah Taylor, 17. Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with Nike on...
KOMU
More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
Texas women accused of stealing 460 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven gas station, police say
Two Texas women were caught stealing 460 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven gas station earlier this month as fuel thefts continue across the country amid high gas prices, according to police and a local report. The incident happened on Aug. 11 in Grapevine, Texas. Police were called to the...
12newsnow.com
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
Red Oak ISD Approves November Middle School Bond Election
The Red Oak ISD Board unanimously approved calling for a November 8 Bond Election for a single item – a new, second middle school with a 1,200 student capacity for $94,000,000. The District finalized the purchase of the land right after the previous bond was called this past January.
Flood warning issued for large area of North Texas
According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth, Texas, office, excessive rains in the area will cause periods of flash flooding Sunday through Monday morning.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JONES, ELLORIE MINON; W/F; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED/STUDENT;...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police
After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.
dmagazine.com
What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?
Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Dallas area after killing ex-girlfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. Shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to 7200 Athens Street for a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers arrived and found the woman dead. The victim was...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
