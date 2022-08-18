ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX

365traveler.com

16 FUN DAY TRIPS FROM DALLAS YOU’RE GONNA LOVE

There are some days when I just want to escape the city. I mean, don’t get me wrong, Dallas has something to do every single day. But occasionally, I get in the mood to visit small towns and natural treasures outside the Big D. You don’t have to go...
DALLAS, TX
KOMU

More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
12newsnow.com

State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship

FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
KELLER, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JONES, ELLORIE MINON; W/F; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED/STUDENT;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Focus Daily News

DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police

After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?

Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
