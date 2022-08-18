Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
How this U.S. Amateur contender got a former Tour pro to caddie for him
Ben Carr is showing us what the power of social media can get you. In need of a caddie for this week’s U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club, instead of hiring a local caddie from the club, the fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern sent out a tweet as a job posting for a potential looper.
Golf.com
Home Practice: Finding the perfect putting alignment
The difference between making or missing a putt starts before you even make your stroke. GOLFTEC’s Nick Clearwater and pro golfer Hannah Gregg demonstrate the importance of aiming correctly, giving a few tricks to help you make more putts.
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PGA Tour suspended reporter for covering LIV event?
The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who participate in any LIV-sponsored events, but are they also trying to blackball members of the media who cover the new Saudi-backed league?. Carlos Ortiz, one of the many golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after playing...
CBS Sports
Tom Weiskopf, Open champion and 16-time PGA Tour winner, dies at 79
Open Championship winner and 16-time PGA Tour champion Tom Weiskopf died this weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79. The 1973 Claret Jug winner was one of the stars of the Jack Nicklaus-Arnold Palmer-Gary Player era who played the majority of his career in the 1960s and 1970s as the PGA Tour began its ascent as the preeminent golf league in the world.
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
I needed to get the ‘baseball’ out of my swing. Here’s the best tip I received.
The comment came all the way back when I was playing a high school golf match, and a few things are in play here. Truth was, my opponent was right: I did play a lot of baseball growing up. And since I taught myself how to play golf, of course I would have a baseball influence, But the truth hurt. You don’t necessarily want to hear you’re a golfer with a baseball swing (or hear you’re a baseball player with a golf swing, for that matter.) The trash talk from a 16-year-old was pro level.
Golf.com
‘We never offered that cash value to Tiger Woods’: Greg Norman clarifies LIV offer
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods would have earned the $700 million to $800 million sum that he himself earlier confirmed was on the table had Woods signed with the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. But in an interview this week with Fox Sports Australia, Norman denied that Woods was offered...
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
Golf.com
FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with injury
Will Zalatoris‘ week is done at the BMW Championship after bowing out due to injury early in Saturday’s third round. And his WD carries significant FedEx Cup ramifications. Last week’s winner was leading the FedEx Cup standings coming into the week and was trading the top spot in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close
I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
Golf.com
Inside Ping’s ridiculously fast i525 iron that’s making waves on Tour
Ping’s new i525 iron is ridiculously fast. But instead of simply cranking up the ball speed with the i525, Ping focused on fine-tuning the acoustics as well, giving the new line a combo of distance and sound that’s been difficult to create in recent years. In the previous...
Golf.com
3 simple iron-buying tips from a trusted clubfitter
Kris McCormack knows of thing or two about buying new irons — and getting them fit to maximize your performance on the course. As the Vice President of Tour and Education at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf, McCormack is a leading expert in clubfitting and has been a part of thousands of custom fittings in his career.
Tom Weiskopf, British Open winner and golf course architect, dies at 79
Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time PGA Tour winner and the 1973 British Open champion, died Saturday at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Golf.com
How It Works: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters offer premium craftsmanship and max forgiveness
Odyssey first introduced the Tri-Hot line in the early 2000s, featuring putters made of a multi-material construction to achieve a more forgiving putterhead and to promote a better end-over-end roll. The line has since returned with the latest Tri-Hot 5K putters (One, Two, Three, Double Wide and Triple Wide; from...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
Comments / 0