KWCH.com
Man injured overnight in N. Wichita stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was stabbed multiple times with a machete or large knife. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. WPD says a woman randomly approached him...
KWCH.com
Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Wichita brothers in connection with a healthcare fraud scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice said the alleged scheme resulted in more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. The...
KWCH.com
Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury indicted a Wichita-area chiropractor on charges related to fraud in the collection of funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Court documents say 58-year-old Timothy Dale Warren faces four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering,...
KWCH.com
Rachael Hilyard murder conviction, sentence upheld by Supreme Court
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The conviction of Rachel Hilyard, who was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in 2020 for the decapitation of a Wichita grandmother three years earlier, was upheld on Friday by the Kansas Supreme Court. Hilyard’s life sentence without the possibility of parole for 50 years was also upheld.
KWCH.com
Arkansas City man arrested after standoff and cutting police officer
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance call early Saturday morning near the 400 block north of A street. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old Arkansas city man armed with a knife threatening his family. Officers attempted to approach the man, but he cut one of the officers. He then injured another person in the home before barricading himself.
KWCH.com
Community rallies around longtime Wichita police officers’ battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are gathering to lend a helping hand. Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer already spreading to his liver. The diagnosis came 45 days ago. The community rallied around Daniel and his family. Those close to officer Gumm know him for being a man with the heart to serve others.
KWCH.com
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
KWCH.com
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
KWCH.com
Interim Wichita police chief supports 3rd-party review
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County the last county to release abortion vote recount results
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The final Kansas county that’s been recounting ballots from an Aug. 2 vote that affirmed abortion rights in the state was expected to release its numbers Sunday. Sedgwick County officials missed Saturday’s deadline to complete the recount because the election commissioner there found some things...
KWCH.com
Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m. Lt. Dale Mattern, with the Wichita Police Department, said the 2-3-year-old child had made...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County completes abortion amendment recount
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Election Office has completed recounting votes on the constitutional amendment. The county said the office is now compiling information for reporting and canvassing. The Sedgwick County Board of County Canvassers will conduct the recount canvass on Saturday in the Early Vote Room of the Election Office in the Historic Courthouse.
KWCH.com
Structure fire near Harry and Orient
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
KWCH.com
Fundraiser for WPD officer battling cancer set for Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Honore Adversis Foundation detailed plans for a benefit dinner Saturday, Aug. 20, organized to help a Wichita Police Department officer battling cancer. The Officer Daniel Gumm Benefit Dinner / Auction is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Holy Spirit...
KWCH.com
Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Nickerson High School basketball star and her mother, who were both injured in a deadly crash in Louisville, Ky. have returned home. Family members confirm Ava and Amy Jones returned to Nickerson Thursday night around 10 p.m. “Amy is exhausted and Ava is excited to...
KWCH.com
Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita
KWCH.com
Storms will depart from Kansas into Saturday morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front continues to move through the area, scattered storms will remain a possibility for the area, but threats of severe weather remain very low. Temperatures are also not expected to cool much into the weekend, as much of the area will see highs in the 80s.
KWCH.com
Warm again Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be warm again Sunday before temperatures climb into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
KWCH.com
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that a water main break near east Douglas avenue and north Rock road is blocking off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock road has been shut down. Avoid the area if possible.
