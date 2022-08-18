ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance call early Saturday morning near the 400 block north of A street. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old Arkansas city man armed with a knife threatening his family. Officers attempted to approach the man, but he cut one of the officers. He then injured another person in the home before barricading himself.

