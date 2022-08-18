Re-Logic is looking for “fun suggestions” from players for Terraria‘s Labor Of Love update as it nears its endgame. The long-awaited update 1.4.4 seems to be nearing the end of its development and Re-Logic is asking players for their input ahead of its release. It’s not yet confirmed when the patch will release, with the developer stating only earlier this month that it was “extremely close” to completion.

