NME
Ashnikko heads new ‘Valorant’ Champions 2022 track ‘Fire Again’
Riot Games has unveiled the anthem for the Valorant Champions 2022 Tour, alongside a new animated music video. Entitled ‘Fire Again’, the anthem is performed by American singer Ashnikko and it features in a music video celebrating Valorant and its esports players participating in the Champions 2022 Tour.
NME
‘Blade’ game rumours shut down by Ubisoft
After rumours circulated that Ubisoft is currently making a Marvel superhero game based on Blade, the studio has formally denied that it’s developing the title. Earlier today (August 22) the verified Ubisoft Twitter account posted that it was in fact not making a game based on the Marvel comics vampire hunter, when it wrote: “Sorry to slice up the rumours, we’re not making a Blade game.
NME
‘PGA Tour 2K23’ release date and Tiger Woods edition announced
2K Games has unveiled the release date, cover athlete and editions of upcoming golf simulation title PGA Tour 2K23 – find out all the details below. Both the Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions of PGA Tour 2K23 will release on October 11, with the standard version of the game releasing on October 14.
NME
‘Saints Row’ review: the ship that never sinks
Saints Row is the rare example of a reboot that manages to be faithful to the original game while also adding something new to the mix. While the story and setting are all new, the core experience feels distinctly Saints Row. The storyline is one of the best parts about...
NME
How Queen inspired the ‘Ogre Battle’ tactical RPG series and a spin-off prog-rock album
Hey! Listen is a twice-monthly column unearthing obscure video game music and trivia. Today’s column explores Ogre Battles – a role-playing game (RPG) that made no secret of its love of Queen. What does a tactical RPG series first released on the SNES in 1993 and one of...
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ reveals Battle Stadium ranked PvP
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally detailed its player versus player (PvP) functionality. Players will be able to battle it out in the Battle Stadium in Casual, Ranked and Online Competitions. Battle Stadium was revealed shortly after the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event last weekend (August 21). During the...
NME
DJ Tony de Vit to be honoured with blue plaque in Birmingham
Tony de Vit, the late hard house DJ, is set to be honoured with a blue plaque in Birmingham. The pioneering Kidderminster-born DJ and producer, who passed away in 1998 aged 40, is the first DJ to ever receive the honour, which is commissioned by the Birmingham Civic Society to recognise individuals who “achieved greatness” and “made [the city] what it is today”.
‘Gold Rush’ Star Fred Lewis Captures Incredible ‘First Glimpse’ of Aurora Borealis
Gold Rush fans are used to seeing their favorite miners uncover serious payloads sunken in… The post ‘Gold Rush’ Star Fred Lewis Captures Incredible ‘First Glimpse’ of Aurora Borealis appeared first on Outsider.
NME
‘Slime Rancher 2’ launches into early access on September 22
Slime Rancher 2 will be launching on Epic Games Store and Steam on September 22. The game will be available in Early Access from this date, continuing the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys across the Slime Sea to Rainbow Island. Slime Rancher 2 comes more than 6 years...
NME
Huge ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ update adds new game modes
Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be receiving a huge anniversary update that coincides with the game’s release on Steam next month. On September 27, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be arriving on Steam for the first time. Kena, originally released in September 2021, was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive. Accompanying the Steam release will be a free update that’s available to all players.
NME
‘Rainbow Six Siege’ unveils new attacker Grim
Rainbow Six Siege is receiving a new operator – an attacker called Grim. This character will be released with the upcoming Operation Brutal Swarm expansion, the full details of which will be revealed on August 21. Judging from his teaser trailer, the Singaporean attacker Grim employs a swam of...
NME
‘Terraria’ wants “fun suggestions” from players for the ‘Labor Of Love’ update
Re-Logic is looking for “fun suggestions” from players for Terraria‘s Labor Of Love update as it nears its endgame. The long-awaited update 1.4.4 seems to be nearing the end of its development and Re-Logic is asking players for their input ahead of its release. It’s not yet confirmed when the patch will release, with the developer stating only earlier this month that it was “extremely close” to completion.
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ trailer shows off new Pokémon Cyclizar and battling
A brand new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shows off Cyclizar, a normal/dragon Pokémon that can be ridden like a bicycle. The trailer also focuses heavily on battling, and was revealed during the 2022 Pokémon World Championships (August 21) This is the best look at battling...
NME
Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike
Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
NME
‘Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night’ is getting a ‘Journey’ crossover
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is set to get yet another crossover, this time with landmark indie adventure game Journey. The crossover will add a new area to Bloodstained’s castle, called the Tunnels. This area is inspired by the visual design of Journey and will require exploration and shard abilities to traverse. At the end of the Tunnels, the player will face the guardian of the area. After defeating the beast, players will receive a Journey-inspired equipable item.
NME
‘Rick and Morty’ immersive fan experience unveiled
Rick and Morty have unveiled a new fan experience ahead of the launch of season six next month. The new ‘Wormageddon’ project is described as an “immersive experience” and global treasure hunt, with fans of the show being tasked with finding 14 scenes that bridge the events of the end of season five and season six in nine hidden locations.
NME
Check out the stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022
Tame Impala will return to London on Thursday (August 25) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below. Kevin Parker and co. will be joined at the show by a stacked full line-up including Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, Dry Cleaning, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and more.
NME
Netflix is working on a “cloud gaming service” alongside its mobile offerings
It seems that Netflix is working on a “cloud gaming service” to go alongside its current mobile offering. Back in November 2021, Netflix released its Netflix Games App which offered five games, including two Stranger Things titles – Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game – as well as Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooter Hoops. Currently the app offers 18 titles but according to a report, that number could be as high as 50 by the end of 2022.
NME
K-pop festival KAMP LA adds Taeyeon, Epik High and more to line-up
K-pop festival KAMP has unveiled its second phase of performers for its inaugural event this October in Los Angeles – find the full line-up below. On August 20, organisers KAMP GLOBAL announced its second wave of performers for its KAMP LA festival taking place October 15-16. They are Girls’ Generation member and soloist Taeyeon – making her first showcase in the US as a solo artist – and hip-hop trio Epik High, along with K-pop groups Momoland, P1Harmony and T1419.
NME
NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month
JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September. On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.
