Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road.
Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp.Live Traffic Conditions
