Malaysian producer and rapper Airliftz has released his new single ‘Honest’, a smooth love song about an old flame. Airliftz dropped the track on all streaming platforms on Friday (August 19) via Air Asia’s Red Records label alongside a visualiser track that sees him chasing the ghost of a girl through a forest. “Yeah you out of love, ever since you left me alone / Now you want me back, baby I can give you my all / Take your chances baby you know I won’t say no / I got room for ya lovin got no room for no hoes,” Airliftz raps to minimalist production anchored by keys.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO