Rolling Stone

Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’

Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” “I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.” The song’s...
NME

SHINee’s Key gives upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ surprise live debut at SMTOWN LIVE concert

SHINee member and soloist Key has debuted his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ live at SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE concert ahead of its release later this month. On August 20, K-pop agency SM Entertainment held its SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert, marking its first in-person SMTOWN event in five years. During his set as a soloist, Key surprised fans with a live performance of his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’.
David Byrne
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
NME

Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”

Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Us Weekly

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
NME

Airlitz looks to rekindle a relationship with his ex on his new single, ‘Honest’

Malaysian producer and rapper Airliftz has released his new single ‘Honest’, a smooth love song about an old flame. Airliftz dropped the track on all streaming platforms on Friday (August 19) via Air Asia’s Red Records label alongside a visualiser track that sees him chasing the ghost of a girl through a forest. “Yeah you out of love, ever since you left me alone / Now you want me back, baby I can give you my all / Take your chances baby you know I won’t say no / I got room for ya lovin got no room for no hoes,” Airliftz raps to minimalist production anchored by keys.
Entertainment Weekly

Chicago Justice actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death disclosed 6 months after she was found dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed after examination by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The actress, who had recurring roles on Chicago Justice and The Ms. Pat Show, was found dead on Feb. 18 in a car near Hollywood's Runyon Canyon Park, a popular spot for hikes and runs. She was 43. Pearlman was last seen in the East Hollywood area on Feb. 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA

