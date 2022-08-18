Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
B.o.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Flow During Studio Session
André 3000’s flow keeps even Eminem on his toes. In a recent interview with B High TV, B.o.B recalled Slim Shady’s reaction when he played him his “Play the Guitar” collaboration with the Outkast legend during a studio session. The song features a show-stealing guest...
Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’
Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” “I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.” The song’s...
NME
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer announce new song ‘Take Me Back Home’ for ‘Frozen Planet II’
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer have announced ‘Take Me Back Home’, a new collaborative song that will soundtrack a trailer for the BBC’s Sir David Attenborough-narrated series Frozen Planet II. Frozen Planet II has been described by the BBC as “a spellbinding six-episode journey through earth’s magical...
NME
SHINee’s Key gives upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ surprise live debut at SMTOWN LIVE concert
SHINee member and soloist Key has debuted his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ live at SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE concert ahead of its release later this month. On August 20, K-pop agency SM Entertainment held its SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert, marking its first in-person SMTOWN event in five years. During his set as a soloist, Key surprised fans with a live performance of his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’.
NME
BLACKPINK enter a world-conquering era with unapologetic new single ‘Pink Venom’
In a press conference ahead of the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ – their first new song in two years – Jennie summed up the ethos of BLACKPINK in a single word: “Confidence.”. Since their debut, BLACKPINK have championed holding your head high and...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
NME
Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”
Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner and More
Welcoming children under the radar! Iggy Azalea, Scarlett Johansson and more celebs have joined a long list of celebrities with “secret” babies over the years. The rapper, for her part, denied rumors that she was pregnant for months before confirming her son Onyx’s arrival via Instagram in October 2020. “I have a son,” the Aussie […]
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
TODAY.com
Kristen Bell shares rare glimpse of her daughters in new family vacation photos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been making sweet memories with their children this summer. On Tuesday, Bell, 42, shared on Instagram some photos of herself, Shepard, 47, and their kids, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, exploring the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho. In one photo, Shepard held his...
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
NME
Airlitz looks to rekindle a relationship with his ex on his new single, ‘Honest’
Malaysian producer and rapper Airliftz has released his new single ‘Honest’, a smooth love song about an old flame. Airliftz dropped the track on all streaming platforms on Friday (August 19) via Air Asia’s Red Records label alongside a visualiser track that sees him chasing the ghost of a girl through a forest. “Yeah you out of love, ever since you left me alone / Now you want me back, baby I can give you my all / Take your chances baby you know I won’t say no / I got room for ya lovin got no room for no hoes,” Airliftz raps to minimalist production anchored by keys.
Chicago Justice actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death disclosed 6 months after she was found dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed after examination by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The actress, who had recurring roles on Chicago Justice and The Ms. Pat Show, was found dead on Feb. 18 in a car near Hollywood's Runyon Canyon Park, a popular spot for hikes and runs. She was 43. Pearlman was last seen in the East Hollywood area on Feb. 13.
Robyn Griggs, actor on soap operas "One Life to Live" and "Another World," dead at 49
Soap opera actor Robyn Griggs, who was known for her roles on "One Life to Live" and "Another World" has died at the age of 49. Her death was confirmed in a statement on her official Facebook page over the weekend. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce...
