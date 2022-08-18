There’s been a lot of anticipation brewing for the Alpha5 — the electric vehicle that marks the high-profile return of the DeLorean name to automaking. Up until this point, there’s been no small amount of buzz about the designs, which both hearken back to the 1980s heyday of the previous version of the automaker and feel well-suited for the car market in 2022. That said, this isn’t the first time that a DeLorean comeback has been spoken about, and it’s understandable that some automotive enthusiasts might want to see a little more before going all-in on the company’s revival.

