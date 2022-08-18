Read full article on original website
Related
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Old Forester Added a New Wrinkle to Buying This Year’s Birthday Bourbon
For bourbon aficionados, Old Forester’s annual release of a new bottle of Birthday Bourbon is a major event. In a 2020 article here at InsideHook, Kirk Miller wrote about the demand for these bottles and the growing secondary market for them. A quick bit of research finds shops pricing bottles of the 2021 Birthday Bourbon at anywhere from $800 to $1,200 — with some exceeding even that. The suggested retail price, mind you, was $129.99.
Review: Facing Almost Certain Doom in the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
The last time Jeep shoehorned a V8 engine under the hood of its flagship off-road machine, a young Tom Cruise was climbing into the cockpit of an F-14 Tomcat and flying it off the deck of an aircraft carrier into an endless sky of cinematic superstardom. Flash forward four decades...
CARS・
Review: We Tested Lululemon’s New Hiking Collection
Maybe the unexpected energy of a pandemic puppy has ushered (see: forced) you outdoors. Maybe your newfound love for running — and the deceptively large amount of gear it involves — has translated to the trails. Maybe you, like us, just long for the days when there was nothing to do in your small-ish town but hit the local summit for some miles and brews with your buds. Regardless, we’ll say it: hiking is in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.L. Bean’s Mountain Classics Collection Reimagines Fan-Favorite Heritage Styles
We may have just begun the dog days of summer, but the fine folks at L.L. Bean are already gearing up for the fall season ahead. The Maine-based label just released its latest foliage-forward collection, dubbed the Mountains Classic Collection. Revisiting the original 1992 Mountain Classic styles, the unisex release ushers in a bundle of functional styles, from revised staples to lightweight layers, with a focus on fun detailing and practical construction that drives the outdoorsy-chic L.L. Bean ethos.
Review: Bearface Is a Whisky That Reimagines the Barrel Influence
What we’re drinking: Bearface Elementally Aged Triple Oak Whisky. Where it’s from: A sourced single-grain whisky, Bearface is aged in hand-selected oak casks that are matured in repurposed shipping containers and exposed to the elements in the Canadian wilderness. Why we’re drinking this: How much effect does the...
DeLorean Showed Off an Alpha5 Prototype at Pebble Beach
There’s been a lot of anticipation brewing for the Alpha5 — the electric vehicle that marks the high-profile return of the DeLorean name to automaking. Up until this point, there’s been no small amount of buzz about the designs, which both hearken back to the 1980s heyday of the previous version of the automaker and feel well-suited for the car market in 2022. That said, this isn’t the first time that a DeLorean comeback has been spoken about, and it’s understandable that some automotive enthusiasts might want to see a little more before going all-in on the company’s revival.
A Brunch Fave, the Crunchy Gentleman Is Also a Perfect Midnight Snack
If you’re even vaguely familiar with the delicious blend of crispy bread, gooey cheese and warm ham that is the croque monsieur (which translates to “crunch sir” in French), then you’re likely aware there is a variation of the Paris favorite known as the croque madame that is essentially the same sandwich just topped with a fried egg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stuff We Swear By: This Duvet Insert From Parachute Makes Me Feel Like I’m at a Hotel
Description: A duvet insert that’s stuffed with hypoallergenic microfiber fill that’s meant to “mimic the fluffiness and insulating ability of luxury down” and features a baffle box construction, which keeps said filling evenly distributed. How I use it: I don’t mean to insult your intelligence by...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0