Bluffton, OH

visitfindlay.com

Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio

Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent

LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

St. Rita’s reverified as Level 2 trauma center

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center has been reverified as a level-two trauma center by the Committee on Trauma, the health system announced on Monday. This is St. Rita’s seventh successful recertification and 22nd consecutive year as a verified level-two trauma center.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County court

LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Sheriff dispels rumors of fentanyl-laced money on fairgrounds

LIMA — Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia has issued a statement in response to online rumors of U.S. currency laced with fentanyl being circulated at the local fairgrounds. “It has come to my attention that there is a social media rumor claiming there has been fentanyl- laced currency found at the Allen County Fair,” Treglia said. “Local residents, concerned citizens and now even national media outlets have called us questioning this story. I want to be abundantly clear that this is a rumor and has absolutely no truth to it.”
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Auglaize County Historical Society fall bus trip to Fremont

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society has announced that the itinerary for its fall bus trip on September 29 will include sites in Seneca and Sandusky counties. The cost is $93 for Historical Society members and $113 for non-members. The day’s agenda includes:. The American Civil War...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
TOLEDO, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Groundbreaking held at Birchwood Meadow

A groundbreaking was held in Swanton Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the Birchwood Meadow Barn & Event Venue. Owners Pam and David Mills were joined by Swanton Councilwoman Sam Disbrow, State Representative James Hoops, Village Administrator Shannon Shulters, Councilman David Pilliod, and Mayor Neil Toeppe as they ceremonially broke ground on the project located in Turtle Creek off of Airport Highway. Birchwood Meadow is an 8,000 square-foot facility designed after a popular wedding barn in Oklahoma. The “Big Timber” barn will feature a 40-foot vaulted ceiling in the main hall with arched big timber trusses that span the entire main hall and three open air copulas. It is expected to open in 2023.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into a fight at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air and fled the scene. No one was injured.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Track damage forces band showcase cancellation

LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL-TV

'Garlic Naan' recipe as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Learn how to make garlic naan as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day. The recipe is provided by Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft near the University of Toledo. Brianna Stewart joined Amanda, Diane and Steven to make the tasty snack. Recipe. Garlic Naan. 1/3 cup milk.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An apology and a dismissal -- that’s what the lawyers for Olympic Bronze Medal winning boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is asking. She was arrested at her home last month. Now her lawyers say this is a chance to restore her reputation. They’ve given the city one week to respond.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
SWANTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Mother arrested for OMVI with two kids in the car

The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Saturday night at approximately 10:15 they received a report of a woman driving intoxicated in the Russells Point area. Police found the suspected vehicle on 33 heading toward Bellefontaine. They observed the suspect slow down to 45mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerate to 90mph. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

