Batesville man arrested, accused of getting into fight after touching women at Florida bar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women. An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida...
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
IMPD officer shares recovery journey after February shooting, credits faith and family in getting him through ‘challenging’ days
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared an update over the weekend on a first-year officer who was shot in the throat in late February while responding to a call in Fountain Square. “It hasn’t been easy. The load has seemed very heavy at times,” admitted Officer Thomas...
Person shot, killed in the street on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of E. Michigan Street on the east side. This area is near the intersection of Michigan and N. Sherman Drive.
1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
Silver Alert: Anderson Police search for missing mother and her infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray paints. She was also carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located. Officers arrived to find a woman in...
Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers found an individual...
Mural dedicated to fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Arrest made in fatal shooting in bar district near Ball State’s campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus. Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave. This area, police said, is near the intersection of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
Students raise $4,300 for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — Two rival high schools joined together to support one cause on Friday for the first night of high school football in Indiana. This week, the Elwood Panthers faced off against the Shenandoah Raiders — a school more than 35 miles away. Despite the distance and...
Woman installed as first Black female senior pastor for Indy area Baptist church
INDIANAPOLIS — The woman named the first Black female senior pastor of a Baptist church in Indianapolis will be officially installed in her role on Sunday. We first told you when she was elected to the position last year, but due to COVID-19 and other delays her installation is this weekend.
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
