sweetwaternow.com
Resident Concerned About Parking on Narrow City Street
ROCK SPRINGS — After a resident asked the city why his neighborhood was no longer allowed to park in right of ways or on sidewalks, the city decided it will look at the narrow streets in that area and see if something can be done to improve the parking issues and safety concerns.
sweetwaternow.com
Western Student Emmalee Williams Receives Check from Woman’s Club of Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC presented Emmalee Williams with a check through their book grant program. Williams submitted her application through the club’s website. The club presents checks to qualifying students attending Western Wyoming Community College in August for the Fall Semester and in January for the spring semester. Interested students may find out the requirements by visiting the website and clicking on college grants.
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
sweetwaternow.com
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Receives $50,000 Grant from United Way
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United Way of Southwest Wyoming has granted the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County with a $50,000 grant. These funds will help the Club provide after-school programming to its over 300 members in the area of academic success to ensure that club members have the support and encouragement needed to advance from grade to grade and graduate from high school as well as be prepared for vocational trades and higher education learning to be productive, caring, responsible citizens with a pay it forward attitude.
newslj.com
Couple flees Ukraine and celebrates birth of baby in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — A new bundle of joy was recently born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. However, her parents faced several challenges leading up to her arrival. Gerhard and Anastasia Talbot came to the United States after having to flee Ukraine due to the ongoing war. “I am...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 19 – August 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
oilcity.news
Inmate dies at Sweetwater County Detention Center; investigation underway
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate who was temporarily being housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a check of the facility at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately attempted lifesaving measures while...
basinnow.com
Flaming Gorge Road Closed Due To Heavy Rains
While the monsoon surge is weakening, the damage from heavy rains is already done in some areas. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced a road closure on Wednesday that will affect a popular recreation route. Due to recent heavy rains, County Road #33 (Flaming Gorge Road) has been closed. The closure, which began on August 17th, starts at the intersection of Upper Marsh Creek. It is expected to be closed until Wednesday, August 24th. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking all, including recreationists, to please avoid the area.
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Volleyball | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Football | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
