Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse
US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge. According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter. They said...
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
Tex Axes opening soon in Jersey Village
Ax throwing business Tex Axes is nearing completion in Jersey Village. The business will offer private and themed ax throwing booths, photo opportunities and barbecue. (Courtesy Tex Axes) A new take on ax throwing is set to open Sept. 1 at 8301 Jones Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. Tex Axes offers...
Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch
ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
Align Boutique now open in Friendswood
Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. (Courtesy Pexels) Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. The location offers a variety of clothing products, including athletic and leisure wear for dancers and yoga enthusiasts, and Align Boutique provides the options...
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Evolving with the Times, Stanton’s In Alvin Celebrates 100 Years
Not many mom-and-pop shops are able to stand the test of time, but Stanton’s Shopping Center in Alvin, about 30 miles south of Houston, has been going strong for 100 years. Its longevity can be credited to the Stanton family’s dedication and their ability to adapt to changing times.
Culture is hosting the 1st Annual Surfside Surf Festival
Culture Surf & Yoga Texas is in Surfside Beach, Texas. • Acro Yoga and more…. We have ten spaces left, and the Vendor opportunity deadline is September 5th. Surfside Surf Festival October 22nd, 2022 Surfside Beach, Tx.
Houston Restaurant Lands the Cover of Prominent National Mag, Announces New Menu
ONE OF THE country’s most celebrated restaurants since its opening last spring, the grandly subtle and exclusive March on Westheimer stars in Food & Wine’s big September issue, which hits newsstands today. In a piece written by deputy editor Melanie Hansche, the magazine tells the story of tasting-menu-only...
Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, TX -- Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway....
Suspect in custody after being found in north Houston motel with girl at center of AMBER Alert, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody after Houston police said he was found in a motel room with a missing girl who had been at the center of an AMBER Alert. According to Houston police, they got a call about a missing 3-year-old girl at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Little League World Series: Pearland faces Honolulu, Hawaii in its 2nd game of tournament
The little leaguers are in win-and-advance mode, and Pearland faces a challenge in a team that has outscored its opponents 23-1.
Main Street Event Center to open in September
Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
