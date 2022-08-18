ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Bullet shatters semi truck windshield on I-270

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WNEM

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Alton, IL
State
Missouri State
edglentoday.com

Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
advantagenews.com

East Alton market thriving in first year

Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
EAST ALTON, IL
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakwood Cemetery#Tea#Zion Lutheran Church
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
5 On Your Side

Bodies recovered after 2 workers die in Edwardsville manhole

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy