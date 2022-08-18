Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Bullet shatters semi truck windshield on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
WNEM
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Beach Boys play the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to Aug. 21, 1977. On that day, the Beach Boys played the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville, Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Man in custody for a pair of home invasions Friday
A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis
RELATED PEOPLE
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
advantagenews.com
East Alton market thriving in first year
Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
KSDK
2 men die in Edwardsville construction accident
Police said the men were working in an underground area at a residential construction site. First responders are working to recover their bodies.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly man charged in St. Louis homicide
A 71-year-old is facing murder charges for the death of a 63-year-old woman that he lived with.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
Lake St. Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
A Lake St. Louis woman was arrested Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled uncle over a five-month period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bodies recovered after 2 workers die in Edwardsville manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Saturday’s deadly boat crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas Makown, 58, of Byrnes Mill, Missouri died as a result of a boat crash on Saturday night with three other passengers being injured. […]
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
Comments / 0