ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Vienna, GA
Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead in car accident on Highway 247

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vienna Travel Inn#Dooly Co Ems
41nbc.com

Man found dead in Vienna motel room

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 30-year-old man was found dead in a motel room in Vienna on Monday. The Vienna Police Department says just after midnight on August 15th, police and Dooly County EMS responded to Vienna Travel Inn in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, first responders identified the man as 30-year-old Daniel Athon, who was deceased in one of the motel rooms.
VIENNA, GA
The Georgia Sun

3-year-old shot in Macon

MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

GBI investigates APD’s tear gassing arrest

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police officials say the GBI is reviewing a Wednesday morning incident in which the subject had to be tear gassed prior to his arrest. Police say officers responded to 1317 Montego Ct. around 1:26 a.m. about a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a subject, Richard Lee Hunter, had assaulted his mother with a handgun.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP: Armed robbery suspects arrested after I-75 chase in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people wanted for armed robbery led troopers on a chase in Houston County Friday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, one of their troopers attempted to stop an SUV on I-75 near mile marker 130 in Houston County just after 7 a.m. Friday. The trooper observed the driver following too closely to other traffic, along with the vehicle's tag being displayed improperly. GSP officials say the driver didn't stop so the trooper chased after them. Twelve miles later, near mile marker 142 in Peach County, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. Following that attempt, the SUV hit the guardrail. flipping and eventually coming to a rest in the median.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after Wednesday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (10:20 p.m.) – An 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday afternoon has died. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced Ashton Fort dead at the hospital at 9:22 p.m. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to a Bibb...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Three-year-old shot, in critical condition

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A three-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being hit by gunfire, according to Bibb County deputies. They say the call came in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:26 p.m. The toddler's mother drove the child to Piedmont Hospital. Then the victim was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent, where they remain in critical condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy