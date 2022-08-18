Read full article on original website
1 dead in wake of S.F. Mission District shooting that sent 3 to hospital
SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco.At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.The three gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.Police didn't release the name of the deceased by Sunday evening.No arrests have been made.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.
Petaluma man arrested for business burglary
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old Petaluma man was arrested late Friday night for burglary after he was found inside closed business on Petaluma Boulevard North. A police spokesperson said Anthony Ray Smith was arrested after police officers were dispatched at Cal West Rentals, 1300 Petaluma Blvd. North, following an alarm activation there. Officers arrived […]
Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) -- Police are searching for information on a shooting death that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Richmond Police Department.
Petaluma man arrested for possession of unregistered firearm
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm Saturday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. KRON ON is streaming live news now A traffic stop was conducted around 8:46 p.m. on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver, Mark Offerman, was found to be on probation, according […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of ghost gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday for possession of a ghost gun, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. KRON ON is streaming live news now At around 5:25 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted in the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. The driver, Florencio Heredia, did not have his driver’s […]
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol
PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
Investigation underway after man dies of blunt force trauma on Oakland street, police say
The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators say the injuries do not appear to be the result of a traffic accident.
Man Wedges Maserati Under Highway While Running From The Cops
Just when you think you've seen it all... On the morning of April 13, a California Highway Patrol officer in the Oakland area tried to stop a Maserati Levante for speeding on the highway. Instead of pulling over and pleading his case or just taking the ticket, the driver of the luxury SUV decided to run from the officer. That decision ended with the Maserati stuck underneath the highway in one of the most bizarre chase aftermaths we’ve seen.
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
2 men injured in early morning shooting in Emeryville, person of interest identified
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting reported early Friday morning in Emeryville, and investigators have identified a person of interest they are seeking in the case, police said. Officers responded at 12:03 a.m. to reports of a shooting at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The […]
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
Policing the Police: A Review of the Multiple Cases Involving the Ukiah Police Department
A married couple claiming brutality at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department is no longer being prosecuted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office. Elizabeth and Arturo Valdes claim that on March 28th of last year, just a few days before Ukiah police officers were filmed beating and tasing Gerardo Magdaleno as he stood on the street with no clothes on, they were abused in their own front yard by UPD Sergeant Ronald Donahue and Officer Eric Rodello.
SF man arrested in Yolo County for fatal Potrero Hill shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting last month in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said Thursday. Investigators identified Randy Oliver as the suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Jameel Price, who was found with a gunshot wound at about 7:40 p.m. on July 9 […]
Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
Caught in act, suspect in catalytic theft freed by San Francisco cops
SAN FRANCISCO - It seemed like a slam dunk. Witnesses saw a catalytic converter theft in progress and called the cops. They came quick. Case closed? Well, not quite. It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Richmond District. Surveillance video shows a man backing a stolen Honda...
