Read full article on original website
Related
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
wyo4news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling mandatory for mule deer harvested in Laramie Mountains
Laramie, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants hunters to be aware of mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) sample submission for mule deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains. Hunters who harvest a mule deer in Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64, or 65 are asked to submit a lymph node sample for CWD testing. White-tailed deer harvested do not require mandatory sample submissions, but they are strongly encouraged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
Flood advisory issued for area in Larimer County
A flood advisory was issued for a portion of the Cameron Peak fire burn area until 5 p.m. Saturday because of heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. A slow-moving shower is producing the heavy rain near Hague Creek and Mummy Pass Creek, according the the...
1 cyclist dead after fatal crash with car in Fort Collins
A cyclist has died after colliding with a car in Fort Collins on Saturday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Saturday, Fort Collins Police were notified of an injury collision between a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of South Taft Hill Road and West Trilby Road, Fort Collins Police announced in a release. The collision involved a 2012 Chevrolet Impala which was driven by an adult male, and a gas-powered bicycle ridden by an adult male.
Comments / 0