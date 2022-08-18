Read full article on original website
Ravens' Mike Davis: Returns from undisclosed injury
Davis (undisclosed) returned from a minor injury to record six carries for 18 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Cardinals. Davis suffered an undisclosed injury during practice earlier this week, but his availability in an exhibition game proves he is over what ailed him. The veteran journeyman's presence in Sunday's contest also proves how dire the situation at running back could be in Baltimore to start the season, with both J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) at risk of not being ready for Week 1. The 29-year-old may find himself in another advantageous starting situation -- similar to his time in Atlanta to begin last season -- and he did receive the first carry out of any of the remaining healthy backs. The younger and more-explosive Justice Hill (one carry for eight yards) also could get in the mix for snaps should either of Dobbins or Edwards miss time during the regular season.
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Signing with Ravens
Robinson is signing with the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Robinson was surprisingly released by the Raiders on Tuesday, but he has found a new team just three days later. The former Chiefs wideout has a better chance to secure a prominent role in a Baltimore receiving corps that lacks established options behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
Seahawks' Kevin Kassis: Four catches in loss
Kassis caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Kassis took the field in the third quarter and caught four short passes from quarterback Jacob Eason. An undrafted rookie out of Montana State, Kassis is a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he's making a strong case for the practice squad.
Giants' Blake Martinez: Returns to practice
Martinez (undisclosed) participated in practice Friday and appears in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Martinez missed New York's first preseason contest against New England last Thursday and also sat out multiple practices to begin this week....
Patriots' Mac Jones: Leads scoring drive Friday
Jones completed four of eight passes for 61 yards and gained seven yards on his only carry in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The second-year quarterback handled the first three possessions for the Patriots before calling it a night, and while Jones didn't post noteworthy numbers, he did lead the offense on an 81-yard drive that culminated in a Ty Montgomery TD plunge. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Jones will likely see a little more action to prepare for Week 1.
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return
McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup
Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start
Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
Panthers' Matt Corral: Sustains foot injury Friday
Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.
Browns' A.J. Green: Suffers potential head injury
Green is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Green suffered the potential concussion during the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles. The 24-year is currently competing for a depth spot in the Browns' secondary.
Saints' Michael Thomas misses practice with hamstring injury after sitting out second straight preseason game
Michael Thomas returned as a full participant to practice for the first time in nearly two years earlier this month. Now, the star Saints wide receiver is back on the sidelines with another injury. Two days after sitting out of New Orleans' Week 2 preseason game against the Packers, Thomas was absent from Sunday's practice due to a hamstring issue, coach Dennis Allen told reporters.
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: No action in Friday's win
Pierce did not log a carry or target during the Texans' 24-20 preseason win over the Rams on Friday night. There was no shortage of buzz around the rookie fourth-round pick following his five-carry, 49-yard performance against the Saints in the preseason opener, but head coach Lovie Smith opted to give his veteran backs the run of the ground game Friday. Pierce is battling Marlon Mack for the primary early-down role per Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 AM, and although the latter was more productive than in the opener with an eight-carry, 29-yard tally Friday, Pierce could conceivably lock in the No. 1 running back job with a strong enough showing in Thursday night's home preseason finale against the 49ers, which he'll presumably see action in.
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Targeted deep by Mahomes
Moore didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington and added a one-yard punt return. Patrick Mahomes looked for Moore deep twice over the team's first two drives. Neither pass connected, though one of the plays was nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Moore's usage alongside the Chiefs' star quarterback is a promising sign regarding the rookie second-round pick's role, even if his chemistry with Mahomes still is developing at this point.
