FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
The number of fast food restaurants that TikTokers visited in a single day is now the most ever recordedKath LeeNew York City, NY
njbmagazine.com
Hackensack University Medical Center is 2nd Hospital to Implant New Heart Pump
Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, M.D. became the second surgeon in the world to successfully implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR)™ heart pump for the technology’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early feasibility study (EFS) investigational device exemption (IDE). Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five hospitals in the U.S. selected to participate in the EFS.
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges $31M refinancing for Class A office building in Union
JLL Capital Markets on Monday announced it arranged $31 million in refinancing for Liberty Hall Center I, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 1085 Morris Ave. in Union. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Liberty Hall Joint Venture LLC, to secure the loan through Knighthead Funding LLC....
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson helps trade 5.6-acre industrial storage property in New Brunswick
NAI James E. Hanson on Monday said it brokered the sale of 5.6 acres of industrial outdoor storage at 703-711 Jersey Ave. in New Brunswick. NAI James E. Hanson’s Russell Verducci and Eric Demmers represented both the buyer and the seller, Ret Industrial, in the transaction. Situated in the...
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care
The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
roi-nj.com
Globally recognized cannabis brand Cookies opens Cookies Corners in Lodi
Cookies, one of the most globally recognized cannabis lifestyle brands, and TerrAscend, a top North American cannabis operator, on Friday cut the ribbon on Cookies Corners at the Apothecarium Lodi. Cookies Corners bills itself as a modern retail experience that enables customers to fully immerse themselves with the unique Cookies...
newjerseymonitor.com
New Jersey launches new student loan program
New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
thepressgroup.net
Mayor’s wife, town marshal square off at the church
MONTVALE—This week 125 years ago, Montvale’s first lady faced down the town marshal. He threatened to take her church organ; she threatened to shoot him. Here is that story. The former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (the Old Stone Church) at the corner of Grand Avenue and Woodland Road...
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Public School District announces new administrators
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has appointed five new district administrators this summer. Brooke Benavides was named principal of Lincoln School; Jackie Devore was named K-12 coordinator of physical education, health and wellness; Michael Gurrieri was named K-12 coordinator of English/language arts; Craig Jandoli was named Nutley High School vice principal; and Jenna Rubino was named K-12 coordinator of science.
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
A grand hotel once overlooked Montclair (History and Heritage)
The Hotel Montclair opened its doors on May 1, 1907, high above Montclair on Crestmont Road, offering panoramic views with 400 feet of frontage on the cliff overlooking the town. The gracious hotel, built in the California mission style, offered “every comfort and convenience to be had,” according to a...
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park
HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
essexnewsdaily.com
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NBC New York
NYC Demanding Asylum Seekers Provide Papers That They Say Don't Exist
New York City says it is prepared to welcome asylum seekers with open arms — but for at least some families, the city will only shelter them if they can produce carefully itemized paperwork after a treacherous and often deadly journey thousands of miles long through deserts and jungles.
Linden Police Department Mourns Loss of First Woman to Reach Rank of Lieutenant
LINDEN, NJ – The Linden Police Department said goodbye to one of their own this...
