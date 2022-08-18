Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
tvinsider.com
‘SEAL Team’ Operates Without [Spoiler] in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)
Is SEAL Team about to lose another of its own when it returns for Season 6? The trailer makes it look like one of Bravo might not survive following the Season 5 cliffhanger in which they were ambushed. Paramount+, in announcing that the military drama will premiere its sixth season...
tvinsider.com
[Spoiler] Is Notably Missing in the ‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Bravo is not looking good in the photos from the SEAL Team Season 6 premiere, “Low-Impact,” which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 18. Last we saw David Boreanaz (Jason Hayes), Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry), Max Thieriot (Clay Spenser), A.J. Buckley (Sonny Quinn), and Brock Reynolds (Justin Melnick), they were in Mali, West Africa, and had been ambushed while on a mission to capture a member of SGS rising in the ranks. Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis) could only listen as they came under fire, and fans were left wondering if everyone would survive.
tvinsider.com
The Flays in L.A., Bear Grylls’ Final Challenges, the Richard Simmons Mystery, Bye-Bye ‘Kevin’
Food Network star Bobby Flay tours the eateries of Los Angeles with daughter Sophie in a culinary travelogue. Anthony Anderson and comedian Rob Riggle rise to the challenge with adventurer Bear Grylls in the Sierra Nevadas and the Great Basin Desert in the two-part Running Wild season finale. TMZ shares theories about why no one has seen fitness personality Richard Simmons in years. AMC’s comedy-drama hybrid Kevin Can F**k Himself returns for a second and final season.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’: Fans Give Verdict, Plus Premiere Crashes HBO Max
Many fans of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy epic A Song of Ice and Fire were let down by the season finale of Game of Thrones in 2019, and so the feeling was one of apprehension going into HBO Max‘s new spin-off, House of the Dragon. However, the verdict...
Will Smith Wigs Out At Giant Spider In His House And Does What We Would Do
The actor continued his comeback on social media with a creepy-crawly encounter.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Recap: A Fiery Return to Westeros
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1.]. House of the Dragon, perhaps HBO’s most-anticipated show of the year, has arrived to pose the question: After the polarizing finale that aired in 2019, did we really need more Game of Thrones in our lives? Well, if the series premiere is any indication, the answer is a resounding ‘yes.’
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All Part 2 Recap: Season 9 Ends With Explosive Update
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 19 “Tell All Part 2.”]. Each season of 90 Day Fiancé concludes with a two-part Tell All that brings all the couples together on one stage to offer updates on their lives. This week, part two of the Tell All unleashed an explosive update that happened after the cameras stopped rolling and had to be added to the last few minutes of the show. Keep reading for that jaw-dropping news, but first, here are the highlights from episode 19.
tvinsider.com
All the Discovery+ Shows Removed So Far in HBO Max Merger
While we’ve been focusing on the HBO Max purge of original and acquired content, Discovery+ has also been trimming its catalogue. Over the last few days, the streamer has removed at least 19 original shows from the platform. Most of the axed titles are reality TV programs across different genres, such as documentary, dating, and competition series.
tvinsider.com
‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Recap: ‘Blair/Gina’ Goes Full ‘Groundhog Day’
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1 episode 2, “Blair/Gina.”]. There’s an argument to be made that The Walking Dead is at its best when it’s straight-up weird. Certainly, those moments are among the show’s most interesting; remember Rick (Andrew Lincoln) talking to dead people on the prison phone or Madison’s (Kim Dickens) eerie Christmas dinner on Fear? And then, of course, there’s the whole character of Alpha (Samantha Morton)… who we’ll be seeing next week.
tvinsider.com
See the Stars of ‘Mike’ vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts
After dramatizing the life of figure skater Tonya Harding to critical acclaim, I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie have set their sights on another controversial sports star: former boxer Mike Tyson. The duo are two of the creative talents behind Mike, a Hulu limited series that follows the heavyweight champ’s trajectory, “from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”
tvinsider.com
Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple’s ‘Sugar’
Only Murders in the Building star Amy Ryan has been cast opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama series Sugar. As reported by Deadline, Ryan will join the Apple Studios drama, which was created by Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend). While details surrounding the show’s plot and characters are being kept tight-lipped, Deadline reports that the story takes place in Los Angeles and will be a contemporary take on the private detective story.
tvinsider.com
Kel Mitchell on the Lasting Legacy of ‘Good Burger,’ ‘Kenan & Kel’ & ‘All That’
There’s no mention of ’90s kid comedy without bringing up Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. The comedic duo first appeared in All That, going on to star in their own sketch comedy show, Kenan & Kel, all leading up to the beloved Good Burger movie. (“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?” We know you heard that sentence as you read it.)
tvinsider.com
Yvette Nicole Brown Talks the ‘Pressure’ of Playing ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’
“I fidget when the pressure gets to be too much,” admits one of The $100,000 Pyramid‘s August 21 celebrity guests, Yvette Nicole Brown. “So if you see me squirming, I’m stressing! I really want the contestants to win!” The actress (above left, with partner Amy Semelsberger) tries to keep her cool versus comedian Pete Holmes, while Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and comic Jo Koy also battle.
