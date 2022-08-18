ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction: A surprising pick with Corbin Burnes on mound

By Action Network
 3 days ago

Our MLB betting expert offers best betting picks and predictions for Thursday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers earned their second win of this road series Wednesday night on the back of
another Tony Gonsolin gem. He threw seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and
improved to an eye-popping 15-1 on the season as Los Angeles eked out a 2-1 victory.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Predictions
  • Dodgers runline (-1.5) @ +145 via BetMGM
  • Under 7.5 runs to be scored @ -115 via BetMGM
  • Hunter Renfroe under 0.5 hits @ +120 via BetMGM
Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after flying out to Mookie Betts
Dodgers vs. Brewers Picks: The Analysis

The Brewers will send All-Star and reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the mound Thursday afternoon. In Burnes’ first start against the Dodgers this year, he’ll oppose Los Angeles lefty, Andrew Heaney.

Milwaukee could be doing much better getting the most out of Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA).

The team is only 14-9 this season when its ace starts. Due to poor run support, Burnes is 0-1 in his last three starts despite pitching to a 2.95 ERA and a .143 opponents’ batting average.

What’s more, the Dodgers have been Burnes’ bugaboo throughout his young career. He owns a 10.38 ERA in four appearances (two starts) against L.A. If there’s any team who wouldn’t be fazed at the plate by Burnes, it’s these 81-35 Dodgers, and to top it off, BetMGM is offering an enticing number if the Dodgers win by a mere two runs.

Our pick: Dodgers runline (-1.5) +145

Betting on Baseball?

They may be just three games out of first place in the milquetoast NL Central, but the Brewers are slumping. Just 5-10 in their last 15 contests, Milwaukee is averaging just 3.33 runs per game in that span and batting .238 as a team since the All-Star break.

The Brewers will face Heaney (1-0, 1.16), who is making just his eighth start of the year due to multiple IL stints but has been sharp when available. After Milwaukee’s losses of 4-0 and 2-1 on Monday and Wednesday, we should be looking at another low-scoring affair.

Our pick: Under 7.5 runs

Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel #91 following a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers
The oddsmakers like the Brewers’ right fielder Hunter Renfroe to collect a hit Thursday, with over 0.5 hits standing at -165. After all, he’s a right-handed hitter facing a lefty, and he’s a career .259 batter against left-handed pitching.

But Renfroe is also 0-for-7 against Heaney in his career, and he’s just 1-for-13 so far in this
series. Those trends point us toward the under, where you can get more bang for your buck.

Our pick: Hunter Renfroe under 0.5 hits +120

