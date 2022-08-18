Mitchell HS employee arrested in sexual assault case with former student

A Mitchell High School employee is facing charges after police say she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old former student.

According to police, 45-year-old Sarah Jones was a library technology educator at the school. During court advisement on Thursday, a judge said the alleged abuse happened in Jones' home.

On June 14th, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit was notified of the possible sexual assault. The investigation established probable cause and arrested Jones for the crime of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

"Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students," said Superintendent Gaal. He previously stated that "these alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students."

Jonathon Harrell, a parent of a student at Mitchell High School, said his son has had a positive experience at the school, but this "disturbing" news could change that.

"That's a scary thought to have something happen to someone that you care about very, very much," he said. "They have so much more to worry about for the rest of their lives, that they don't need to be worrying about this going on in their own school."

Harrell said his family has considered moving to a different area and placing their son in a new school after hearing of multiple incidents at the school.

In February, other sexual assault allegations were made against a different staff member at Mitchell High School, which led to student protests calling for transparency. The school said their investigation into the claims ended with no evidence of assault.

Maureen Basenberg, executive director for Safe Passage, a child advocacy center, said often times teenagers don't recognize abuse in situations with adults until later on.

"While they're, you know, ready to take on the world, looking toward college, looking toward next steps, you know, the truth is, they are still technically a minor. And you know, they are being approached by someone who has some authority over them," she said.

Jones was placed on administrative leave and is being held at the El Paso County Jail on $10,000 bond. Administrators with D11 and Mitchell High School are working with CSPD while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7687).

