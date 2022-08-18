ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use this trick to clean your tile grout

By Cindy Bailen and Michael Garrett Steele, Reviewed
 3 days ago

A colleague of mine recently visited the home of a celebrity, and, as anyone would do, he peeked into the kitchen. “Would you believe it?” he asked, “She has a tile countertop. I wonder how she keeps the grout clean.”

Okay—you and I would have opened the refrigerator and the cabinets and had a look around, but his focus on the tile got me thinking. How do you clean tile grout?

Why it’s so hard to keep grout clean

Tile backsplashes and surrounds sure look pretty—until the grout turns moldy. Getty Images

There are a few types of grout. Epoxy grouts are showing up in more and more homes. They’re about as stain-resistant as the tile they hold together, so they’re a great option for keeping clean floors.

But other types of grout, like the cementitious grouts, can be a magnet for stubborn stains and harmful mildew. These grouts are much more common, and require a little more maintenance.

These grouts are very porous. Dirt and grime can sink in, and washing the tile doesn’t get the stains out of the grout. Your tile floors, countertops, or bathroom walls never really look clean with rivets of grime between them. That’s annoying, especially in the bathroom where mold and mildew can thrive in your grout’s pores.

What’s the best way to clean grout?

So, I did some research, and I found a safe, easy way to clean grout using oxygen bleach and a little elbow grease.

Here's what to do:

  1. Mix up a solution of about 3 tablespoons powdered oxygen bleach (something like OxiClean would work) and warm water in a 2-gallon bucket.
  2. With a sponge or cloth, swipe it around the surface until the grout lines are full.
  3. Let it soak in for at least 15 minutes, then rinse well with clean water.
  4. If there are still visible stains, get a grout brush or a hard toothbrush. (Don’t use an old toothbrush—that’s gross—but a new one that you’ll keep for this purpose.) Make a paste of oxygen bleach and water, and scrub the dirty grout lines. Again, rinse well.
Sometimes you have to get out a brush to dislodge dirt and grime. Getty Images

That should make a big difference in the grout. Once it’s clean, you could have it sealed. But if you’re a renter, or you just don’t want to expend the effort on that, try adding a little oxygen bleach to your regular cleaning solution and swab it around from time to time. Always rinse well.

I also read that some people use vinegar to clean grout, but the acidity can be hard on grout and tile, so I’d skip the vinegar. Chlorine bleach can clean and disinfect, but the smell is noxious and any spills would damage fabric. Not my first choice.

Other options for grout cleaners

  • If you’re not dealing with intense stains and just trying to do a little maintenance, you might be able to get away with something simpler. A mixture of dish soap and water can do a lot of good. Apply it using a microfiber cloth or mop for best results.
  • For heavy-duty situations, you may want to bring in a steam cleaner for tough stains, or a mold-specific product to clear away gross-looking (and potentially harmful) mold.
  • Grout pens can definitely whiten your groat, but most of them just paint over any stains or mold. It’s a great short-term fix, but it’s not actually going to make your walls, floors, or backsplash any cleaner.
  • Magic erasers are a fantastic way to get grout very clean, very quickly. The downside is, the grout will rip through your magic erasers in a hurry. You’ll go through more of them than you’re used to, and that means this is one of your more expensive options.
  • I also read that some people use vinegar to clean grout. This is a great way to clear out limescale, but the acidity can be hard on grout and tile, so I'd skip the vinegar. Chlorine bleach can clean and disinfect, but the smell is noxious and any spills would damage fabric. Not my first choice.

And as for that famous person with the tile counter—she probably has a cleaning service. But maybe they clean her grout this way, too.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
