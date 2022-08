Here's who qualified for Holly Springs City Council

Kyle Whitaker Special

Two Holly Springs City Council members will face challengers in their bids for re-election in November.

Qualifying for the Holly Springs City Council’s wards 1, 2 and 4 ended Wednesday afternoon.

Council members Kyle Whitaker, Dee Phillips, and Kevin Moore of wards 1, 2 and 4 respectively, all qualified for re-election. Additionally, Shawn Henry Marks Sr. qualified for Ward 1, Paula Edwards qualified for Ward 2 and Derik Day also qualified for Ward 2, according to Holly Springs City Clerk Karen Norred.

Holly Springs’ municipal election will coincide with the statewide general elections Nov. 8.