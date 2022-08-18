Firefly sets date for second launch from Vandenberg SFB

The company responsible for launching a rocket that exploded shortly after takeoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base last year is set to attempt another launch next month.

In a Tweet Wednesday night, Firefly Aerospace said a successful static fire was completed and the launch of Alpha Flight 2 is scheduled for Sept. 11, adding that it is “ready and headed #ToTheBlack.”

The launch would come nearly a year after Space Launch Delta 30 reportedly terminated a Firefly Aerospace rocket over the Pacific Ocean.

The explosion caused parts of the Alpha rocket to land in communities surrounding the base, including in peoples’ yards in Orcutt.

Firefly reported the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent.

No major injuries were reported.