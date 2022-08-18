ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton Man Standing On Tracks, Hit, Killed By Train

By Kathy Reakes
A man was hit and killed near the Southampton Train Station. Photo Credit: MTA

A Long Island resident who was allegedly standing on the tracks was hit and killed by a train.

The incident occurred in Southampton around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17.

According to MTA officials, at about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck Rodney E. Brumsey, age 57, of Southampton, who was on the tracks west of Southampton Station near the Moses Lane grade crossing.

LIRR train service was suspended between Montauk and Speonk in both directions and buses were secured to transport passengers, MTA officials said.

The MTA police are investigating, but an initial investigation shows no indications of criminality, MTA said.

Service has since been restored.

