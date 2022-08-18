ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Building Rates and Mortgage Demand Dramatically Drop While Costs Rise

The recent housing boom is showing signs of being in a slump. Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the downward trend in the market. Construction data released this week showed home sales and builds dropping as buyers feel the pressure of rising interest rates and costs. Demand for mortgages is also now the lowest it has been in 22 years, Bruun said. With these data points, Bruun predicts what will happen in the housing market over the next few months and what this will mean for buyers and sellers.

Cheddar News

Round of Retail Earnings Offer Mixed Messages on Recession Odds

The biggest U.S. retailers released their quarterly earnings this week, which kicked off another round of speculation from economists and market watchers about whether the economy is headed for a recession, already in one, or maybe just finishing one up. But par for the course in this weird and wacky pandemic-era economy, clear-cut answers were once again hard to come by amid a jumble of mixed messages. Starting with the top-line number of the week, retail sales in July were flat, according to the latest Commerce Department data. While economists rarely celebrate zero growth, many interpreted the reading as a sign...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Stifel Chief Economist: Once Red Hot Housing is Now Significant Headwind for U.S. Economy

The housing market, which ran red hot during the pandemic and once led the U.S. economic recovery, is now souring. Recent data, including existing home sales, housing starts, and more, is showing month-over-month and year-over-year declines. Would-be buyers are now losing out on opportunities to buy as affordability once more becomes an issue as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Could the housing market recession tip the rest of the economy into a recession? And when could things balance out once more? Lindsey Piegza, Chief Economist at Stifel, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases

Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
BUSINESS
