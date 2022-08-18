Read full article on original website
Lawsuit alleges Forest Hills district didn't properly evaluate student with special needs
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The continuing education of a 12-year-old child with special needs is caught in a legal battle involving the Ohio Department of Education, his school district and his parents. Tyler Cantrell has been diagnosed with several different medical issues, but his parents argue Tyler's school district...
Police search for endangered missing person with dementia near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a missing man near Wilmington. The Galion Police Department called for the statewide search. Authorities say Herbert Bucher, 79, was last seen near Wilmington, Ohio. He is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. A vehicle involved is a tan...
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Community Health Day: The top 3 screenings that can help keep you well:
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Preventing health problems was the big focus Friday at the YMCA in Westwood during TriHealth's Community Health Day event. And when it comes to prevention, there are three screenings that could make a difference in keeping you well. There is worry that, after the pandemic, there...
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
Newport Police investigating possible fatal hit-and-run
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Newport Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash they say might be fatal. Officers responded to the scene on the 11th Street bridge around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say the call they received reported a bicyclist had been hit. According to a press release, the vehicle involved...
Master key stolen from postal worker in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for the person who robbed a mailman of his master key while he was delivering mail in Covington Wednesday. The key can unlock blue mail drop boxes throughout the area, and past thefts have resulted in an increase in...
Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra to perform movie scores during free concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra has a big event coming up that features movie music. Artistic director Eric Lechliter and CCJO board president Doug Lillibridge talk about "CCJO Goes to the Movies". It's 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Washington Park. It's absolutely free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, even your dogs.
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige wants to be the apple of your eye!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - No one loves attention and petting more than Paige!. She is very sweet, affectionate, and absolutely loves cheese. Paige does need to be the only animal in the home, but she would make a great dog for a family. For more information, or to fill out an...
Unexpected matchups compete in Western & Southern Open finals
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - After a week of intense matches at the Western & Southern Open, the finals have arrived. This comes after there were several rain delays at the stadium on Saturday night, and there is potential for more rain for those matches on Sunday afternoon, as well. In...
2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
Man dies in Goshen Township crash
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in East Westwood
EAST WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit Friday night in East Westwood. Police were called to the scene on McHenry Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard around 10 p.m. They say a man was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the road and...
Unexpected men's final pits Coric against Tsitsipas at Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio (AP/WKRC) - Petra Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Western & Southern Open and now she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati. There was an unexpected finalist on the...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County highway crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday. Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene on US 68 in Washington Township around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Bonita Christon was driving north, when...
