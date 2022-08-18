ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Newport Police investigating possible fatal hit-and-run

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Newport Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash they say might be fatal. Officers responded to the scene on the 11th Street bridge around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say the call they received reported a bicyclist had been hit. According to a press release, the vehicle involved...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Master key stolen from postal worker in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for the person who robbed a mailman of his master key while he was delivering mail in Covington Wednesday. The key can unlock blue mail drop boxes throughout the area, and past thefts have resulted in an increase in...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Public Schools#School Safety#Safety Equipment#Wkrc#Cps
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Paige wants to be the apple of your eye!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - No one loves attention and petting more than Paige!. She is very sweet, affectionate, and absolutely loves cheese. Paige does need to be the only animal in the home, but she would make a great dog for a family. For more information, or to fill out an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Unexpected matchups compete in Western & Southern Open finals

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - After a week of intense matches at the Western & Southern Open, the finals have arrived. This comes after there were several rain delays at the stadium on Saturday night, and there is potential for more rain for those matches on Sunday afternoon, as well. In...
MASON, OH
WKRC

2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man dies in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in East Westwood

EAST WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit Friday night in East Westwood. Police were called to the scene on McHenry Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard around 10 p.m. They say a man was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the road and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County highway crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday. Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene on US 68 in Washington Township around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Bonita Christon was driving north, when...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

