Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Ticket bought in northeast Iowa wins $1M from Mega Millions Lottery
Somone bought a Mega Million lottery ticket in northeast Iowa that is worth $1 million, according to the Iowa Lottery.
Todd Halbur wants to be the voice of the Iowa taxpayer
The Republican candidate for Iowa auditor says he wants to be a watchdog and the voice of the Iowa taxpayer. Todd Halbur became the party’s nominee by narrowly defeating former state Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa in the June primary. Speaking to a supporters sheltering from rainshowers at the Des...
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Iowa GOP candidates love state fair, shun DM Register Soapbox
Politicians love spending time at the Iowa State Fair, and many candidates for state and federal offices made multiple visits this year. But in a break with a long-running practice, Republicans seeking statewide and federal offices mostly shunned the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox. Just three of the eleven GOP...
Counties with the most super commuters in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer
State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans. “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman. […]
Iowa AG Ends Three Companies’ Attempts To Purchase Iowans’ Land Through Mail Solicitations
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced earlier this week they have ended three companies’ attempts to purchase land from Iowans at well-below market rates. Beginning in late 2021, state officials started receiving complaints of landowners receiving unsolicited purchase agreements from CRT Acres, Land Acquisitions, and Westward Land Holdings trying to trick owners into selling land for a fraction of its value. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his staff alleged these companies violated the Consumer Fraud Act and were participating in “unfair conduct.” The company owners deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to cease solicitations for agricultural land purchases in Iowa. Miller says, “Our agreements ensure these companies will not be taking rural Iowans’ family farms from them for pennies on the dollar. Additionally, this action sends a clear message to others who target older Iowans with deception and fraud: your type of business practices are not welcome here.” Fortunately, it does not appear any land purchases were completed. However, any existing purchase agreements will not be completed under the agreement.
Iowa State Fair sets Guinness World Record
The Guinness World Record for the largest bags tournament officially belongs to the Iowa State Fair after their record crushing tournament on Saturday, August 20. Guinness officially tallied up 730 participants, beating the old record by 286 players. The previous record of 444 players was set in San Diego in June 2019.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
Iowa Egg Council sets new personal one-day record
The Iowa Egg Council has been giving away free eggs-on-a-stick for several years. Yesterday, they gave away more than 20,300 eggs.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
At the Iowa State Fair, Pence talks Jan. 6 and 2024 presidential run
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by the Iowa State Fair on Friday. Pence said he's in the Hawkeye state to support conservative candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He spent the afternoon meeting Iowans and shaking hands alongside U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. Pence...
Extreme Drought Area Widens in Western Iowa
(Washington, IA) — Despite widespread rainfall earlier this week, drought conditions are worsening across Iowa, according to the latest U-S Drought Monitor map. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe with Iowa State University Extension, says there’s a few more areas that are in D-3 — or extreme drought — compared to last week. Extreme drought is now shown in five western counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury, while statewide, 67 counties are now in some form of drought, up from 64 counties last week. Vittetoe says Iowa’s two biggest crops, corn and soybeans, are suffering fairly equally in the drought.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
